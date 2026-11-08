Signing Alert for Odell Beckham Jr.

The Minnesota Vikings are adding a player who knows what it's like to win. According to Tom Pelissero, the team has signed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and added him to its 53-man roster.

At 34, the veteran is joining one of the best teams in the NFL. With a 6-1 record, the Vikings are tied for the best record in the league.

A Roller-Coaster Ride

Beckham Jr., however, arrives in Minnesota after a few difficult seasons. He started the season with the New York Giants, where he caught just one pass in three games. He did not play in 2025, a season marked in particular by a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances. In 2024, he caught only nine passes in nine games with the Miami Dolphins.

His last significant season was in 2023, with the Baltimore Ravens. That year, he recorded 35 receptions for 565 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games.

Big-Game Experience

What the Vikings are buying into, above all, is his experience. Beckham Jr. won the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022, scoring the game-winning touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Minnesota hopes this experience will benefit a team that dreams of winning its first-ever Super Bowl. The team boasts the league's best defense, but its offense is less productive, especially with quarterback Kyler Murray sidelined by injury and replaced by Carson Wentz.

The Vikings face the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.

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