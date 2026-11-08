Is this the end for Zach Collaros in the CFL?

Zach Collaros is taking his time. During the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' end-of-season wrap-up on Sunday, the 38-year-old quarterback said he hadn't made any decisions about the next step in his career.

He did, however, reveal an interesting detail: he was negotiating a contract extension with the Bombers earlier this season. The deal, which could have kept him with the team until he was 40, was never finalized. He will therefore become a free agent.

“During the first four weeks of the season, we were in talks to finalize something before the injury in Hamilton. I thought I'd play a few more years. Things change from day to day, so we'll see,” he explained. The talks have not resumed since then.

A Season Marred by Injuries

Collaros suffered a neck injury in early July during a victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He missed four games before returning in August. He then suffered a head injury, followed by a rib injury that sidelined him for the Eastern Conference semifinal. In the championship game against the Alouettes, he played the entire game, completing 21 of 27 passes for 228 yards in a 33-23 loss.

There's no rush for him to make a decision. A former coach reminded him of some advice from the legendary Ron Lancaster: “Don't make any decisions before January.” “I should probably take his advice,” he said.

An Offense in Need of Improvement

A three-time Grey Cup champion and two-time CFL Most Valuable Player, Collaros says he loved his season, especially his reunion with offensive coordinator Tommy Condell. “He's the best coordinator I've ever played for. And it's not even close,” he said.

The Bombers' offense, however, was mediocre, ranking seventh in the league in points scored. “We need to score more touchdowns, obviously, and there are things that are out of my control,” he noted.

Collaros posted a 7-5 record as a starter, with 2,989 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Dru Brown, also a free agent, had a 2-4 record. Either one, or even both, could return in 2027.

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