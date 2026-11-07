A Turn of Events for Myles Garrett and the Rams

The Los Angeles Rams are expected to finally welcome back their defensive star. According to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Myles Garrett is expected to be activated from the injured reserve list before Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders.

Garrett has been on the injured reserve list since undergoing knee arthroscopy in mid-September. He played in the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers in Australia.

He resumed practice this week. Head coach Sean McVay, however, declined on Monday to set a specific date for his return to the field.

After the first game, Garrett admitted he wasn't 100%. A knee irritation had kept him sidelined for much of training camp.

A defense that needs him

The Rams paid a hefty price to acquire him from the Cleveland Browns. They traded defensive lineman Jared Verse and three draft picks, including a first-round pick in 2027.

Garrett arrived in Los Angeles fresh off winning the 2025 NFL Defensive Player of the Year award. That season, he set the single-season record for quarterback sacks with 23.

By pairing Garrett with Aaron Donald, who had come out of retirement, the Rams hoped to form a formidable defensive line. The plan hasn't worked out so far: without Garrett, the team is tied for 26th in the NFL with just 12 sacks.

With a 4-4 record, the Rams desperately need their star player to turn their season around.

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