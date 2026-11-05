Great news for Micah Parsons with the Green Bay Packers

Micah Parsons is getting closer to returning to action. The Green Bay Packers defensive player resumed practice on Wednesday for the first time since suffering a serious knee injury in December 2025.

His participation was limited to individual drills. The Packers have opened his 21-day return window—an important milestone, but one that doesn't mean he's ready to resume his usual role in games just yet.

Wednesday's medical report indicates that Parsons participated on a limited basis. He remains on the physically unable to play list but is now permitted to practice during this period. It is therefore important to distinguish between a return to practice and a return to the active roster.

His rehabilitation was extensive: an anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and a meniscus repair. Parsons must now gradually increase his workload on the field.

Expectations Need to Be Scaled Back

Parsons is keen to temper expectations. Even when he returns to play, he won't be at full capacity. “Will I play 50 or 60 games like before? Absolutely not. That's just not realistic,” he explained.

He did not participate in training camp, and neither his physical condition nor his knee allows him to play that much yet. He expects a gradual return, with performances that may be inconsistent at first. The question, therefore, is not only when he will play again, but also how many games he will be able to play.

A game against the Los Angeles Rams toward the end of the month is a possible goal, since it coincides with the end of his three-week window. Parsons, however, refuses to commit to a date he might not be able to meet.

His return to the field is already good news for Green Bay. Quarterback Jordan Love and head coach Matt LaFleur have highlighted his positive impact on team morale, while noting that there are still several steps to take.

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