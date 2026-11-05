An NFL tough guy announces his retirement

A veteran known for his physical play is leaving the NFL. Cornerback Arthur Maulet has decided to retire after nine seasons, according to Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network.

At 33, Maulet is ending a career that took him all over the league. He began with the New Orleans Saints and the Indianapolis Colts, before playing for the New York Jets, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Baltimore Ravens. He finished his career with the Detroit Lions.

A specialist in zone coverage, Maulet wasn't the most high-profile player, but he had a reputation as a reliable and tenacious player. He made his biggest impact between 2019 and 2024, a period during which he established himself as a key part of the secondary for the Jets, Steelers, and Ravens.

A Spot on a Historic Defense

It was in the American Association's North Division that Maulet made his biggest impact. Known for his hard hits, he made the jump from the Steelers to the Ravens in 2023—two longtime rivals.

In Baltimore, he was part of the defense led by Mike Macdonald, a unit that made a lasting impression with its dominance. He even started a playoff game with that team, one of the highlights of his career.

In total, Maulet finished his career with five interceptions and five quarterback sacks—a respectable record for a cornerback, a role where impact isn't always measured by statistics.

His career path mirrors that of many support players who, without making headlines, carve out long careers thanks to their versatility and intensity. Nine seasons in the NFL is a level of longevity few players achieve.

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