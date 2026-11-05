A Kansas City Chiefs receiver files for bankruptcy

A Cannonball from the Blue Line

Arber Xhekaj made quite a splash in every possible way on Thursday night at the Bell Centre. The Montreal Canadiens defenseman first found the net against the Utah Mammoth with a powerful slap shot, before dropping the gloves moments later.

The shot by No. 72 was fired at nearly 100 miles per hour—a true cannonball that left the opposing goaltender no chance and brought the Montreal crowd to its feet.

However, that was just the beginning of the night for the defensive colossus. Shortly after his goal, Xhekaj dropped the gloves against Liam O'Brien, a former QMJHL player known as one of the Mammoth's toughest players.

Watch the fight here:

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A Busy Week for the Xhekaj Brothers

This fight comes just two days after an eventful night against the Winnipeg Jets. On Tuesday, Arber Xhekaj fought Tyrel Bauer, while his brother Florian dropped the gloves against Adam Lowry later in the game. It was the first time the two brothers had fought in the same game with the Habs.

Florian Xhekaj was benched on Thursday night, as was Owen Beck. The return of captain Nick Suzuki—who had missed six games—and Kirby Dach forced head coach Martin St-Louis to make some tough decisions.

The game against the Mammoth held special significance for the Canadiens, who were looking to bounce back after Tuesday's collapse. The Jets had erased a four-goal deficit late in the third period before winning in overtime—a loss that left a bitter taste in the Montreal locker room.

By scoring and then battling hard, Arber Xhekaj sent a clear message to his teammates and the opposition. The Quebec-by-adoption defenseman continues to prove that he can contribute as much with his shot as with his physical play—a combination that makes him a fan favorite at the Bell Centre.

With a shot of this caliber, it wouldn't be surprising to see Martin St-Louis give him more offensive responsibilities in the coming weeks.

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