The Ravens Sign a New Quarterback

The Baltimore Ravens need to quickly find a solution to weather a particularly difficult situation at the quarterback position.

After losing their two top options, Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley, the team could turn to the Arizona Cardinals to stabilize its offense.

According to information revealed Wednesday by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Baltimore is on the verge of finalizing a trade to acquire Jacoby Brissett. However, the deal between the two organizations is not expected to be made official until later this week.

This potential acquisition comes at a critical time for the Ravens, who have just suffered two major injuries during their game against the Buffalo Bills.

Lamar Jackson was injured early in the game and will need surgery on his thumb. His season could even be over. Meanwhile, Tyler Huntley also suffered a toe injury. He is expected to be sidelined until the end of the regular season.

Under these circumstances, Baltimore has virtually no room to maneuver. For its next game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night at 8 p.m., the team will have to hand the reins of the offense to Joe Fagnano, an undrafted quarterback.

Jacoby Brissett Could Get a Fresh Start with the Ravens

Over in Arizona, Brissett has lost his spot in the quarterback pecking order. After being benched against the Dallas Cowboys, he watched as Gardner Minshew took over the offense. Minshew has impressed enough to retain the starting role, while Carson Beck now serves as the backup.

A move to Baltimore would therefore represent an interesting opportunity for Brissett to get back on the field.

The veteran has posted relatively solid statistics since the start of the season. In eight games, he has thrown for 1,719 yards, with 10 touchdown passes and seven interceptions.

His experience could prove invaluable to a team that must at all costs prevent its offensive struggles from further derailing its season.

The Ravens currently hold a 4-4 record, which places them last in the American Football Conference North Division. Brissett's potential arrival could be a key factor in their efforts to turn things around.

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