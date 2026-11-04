The Alouettes’ entire offensive line ranks among the CFL’s elite

Recognition for the Entire Montreal Offensive Line

The Montreal Alouettes' offensive line made a strong showing in the Canadian Football League (CFL) vote for Outstanding Offensive Lineman. All five of the team's regular starters received votes—a unique occurrence in the league this season, as reported by the Journal de Montréal.

The award, however, eluded the Montrealers. Winnipeg Blue Bombers right blocker Jarell Broxton won the vote, largely thanks to the 14 first-place votes he received.

The Alouettes nevertheless swept the rest of the podium. Left blocker Nick Callender finished second, ahead of left guard Pier-Olivier Lestage in third and right guard Donald Ventrelli in fourth. Center Cyrille Hogan-Saindon ranked 12th, while right blocker Tiger Shanks brought up the rear in 21st place.

Out of the 52 ballots cast, Callender and Lestage each received seven first-place votes. Ventrelli received six first-place votes, and Hogan-Saindon received two. In total, 13 players received at least one first-place vote, including Quebec native Christy Nkanu, right guard for the Calgary Stampeders, who finished seventh.

A Dominant Unit, but Uncertainty on the Left

These results reflect the group's exceptional performance this season. The Alouettes' offensive line allowed only 19 quarterback sacks, the fewest in the CFL. It also helped the team lead the league in pass completion percentage, with a rate of 72.9%.

Consistency was another strength. Among the five starters, only Callender did not play in all 18 regular-season games. The 32-year-old American missed the last six games due to a back injury.

His return to action remains uncertain. As of Wednesday, the veteran had participated only partially in the week's two practice sessions. It is therefore difficult to know whether he will be in uniform on Saturday at Percival-Molson Stadium for the Eastern Conference final against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

If he is still sidelined, Des Holmes is expected to start in his place, which would be his sixth start of the season. Regardless of who protects the left side, the offensive line will have a major role to play against the Bombers, with a spot in the Grey Cup on the line.

Sources

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