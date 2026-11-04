Jack Campbell has regained some of his mobility following his terrifying injury

Detroit Lions fans can finally breathe a little easier.

Linebacker Jack Campbell, who suffered a particularly concerning injury during the last game against the Minnesota Vikings, has provided reassuring updates on his condition and the initial results of his rehabilitation.

The 26-year-old defensive player went through an extremely difficult moment on Sunday. While attempting a tackle, he suffered a violent collision to the neck that left him completely motionless on the field.

The scene quickly sparked great concern among his teammates, coaches, and spectators. Campbell remained on the ground for about ten minutes before medical staff intervened to carry him off the field on a backboard.

Since the incident, there have been many questions about his physical condition. However, Campbell himself shared an upbeat message via the Detroit Lions' social media channels.

The linebacker says he has already regained full mobility in his lower body. He's also noticing improvements in his upper body, though he acknowledges that there are still several steps to take before he's fully recovered.

Campbell now hopes to move forward gradually, without rushing things. He says he remains confident and is focusing all his energy on his recovery.

An Extremely Important Player for the Detroit Lions

The situation is particularly concerning for Detroit, as Campbell is a cornerstone of the defense. Selected 18th overall in the 2023 draft, he quickly established himself as one of the NFL's top linebackers.

His 2025 season, in particular, was exceptional. He became the first player in the league in seven years to record more than 150 tackles, while also tallying at least five quarterback sacks and three forced fumbles.

His performances earned him a spot on the NFL's First-Team All-Pro squad in 2025.

A former player for the University of Iowa Hawkeyes, Campbell has also won two Butkus Awards, in 2022 and 2025.

For Detroit, his recovery is obviously a priority. Although his return to the field remains uncertain, the reported progress is encouraging news following Sunday's particularly concerning footage.

The linebacker's health remains the top priority, far ahead of any questions regarding his return to the field.

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