Brandon Aiyuk: Kyle Shanahan Closes the Door for Good

Kyle Shanahan Has Moved On

Brandon Aiyuk is trying to revive his NFL career, but it clearly won't be with the San Francisco 49ers. Head coach Kyle Shanahan shut the door on the wide receiver's return on Wednesday, as reported by OutKick.

When asked about the direction Aiyuk appears to be taking, Shanahan was blunt. He said he had no expectations regarding the matter, explaining that he had mentally moved on several months ago and that nothing had changed on his end.

Brandon Aiyuk on the field before the NFC Championship Game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium on January 28, 2024. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

This week, Aiyuk filed a reinstatement request with the NFL to be removed from the list of players who have left the team. He is backed by his new agent, Drew Rosenhaus, who insists that his client is healthy and ready to play again. The wide receiver is scheduled to report to the team's facilities on Friday, but the 49ers have no intention of keeping him.

While General Manager John Lynch has adopted a more conciliatory tone in the past, Shanahan has never wavered from his position.

Bridges Burned One by One

It must be said that the relationship between Aiyuk and the organization has completely deteriorated over the past few months. The wide receiver went through a bitter contract dispute, received a speeding ticket, and stopped responding to the team's medical staff during his rehabilitation.

George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas before Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs on February 11, 2024. (Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

After the team voided the future guarantees in his contract and placed him on the injured reserve list, Aiyuk lashed out at the 49ers on social media. Among other things, he called the organization “stupid,” accused Lynch of showing up at his home uninvited, and insulted members of management and the coaching staff.

He also sparked an outcry by appearing to mock Shanahan's car accident in July, in Instagram posts that alluded to driving and veering off the road.

Kyle Shanahan watches the game from the sidelines against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Before this saga, however, Aiyuk was one of the 49ers' most dangerous offensive weapons. A first-round pick (25th overall) in 2020, he recorded two consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, in 2022 and 2023. Last year, he was named to the NFL's Second-Team All-Pro squad thanks to 1,342 receiving yards, helping the team reach Super Bowl LVIII. In five seasons in San Francisco, he caught 294 passes for 4,305 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Under contract through 2028, Aiyuk has already had $27 million in guaranteed money voided. His release would free up $12.35 million in salary cap space for the 49ers but would finally allow him to seek a new team elsewhere in the league.

Sources

Created by humans, assisted by AI.