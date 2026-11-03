The CFL Honors a Former Montreal Alouettes Player

A Historic First Season in British Columbia

Released by the Montreal Alouettes last December, Darnell Sankey has found a way to bounce back in a big way. The British Columbia Lions linebacker was named the Canadian Football League's (CFL) Defensive Player of the Year on Tuesday, as reported by La Presse.

This marks a first in the 32-year-old American's career. The vote was conducted by members of the Canadian Football Journalists' Association. Sankey earned 158 points, finishing ahead of Toronto Argonauts linebacker Adarius Pickett (99 points) and Calgary Stampeders defensive lineman Clarence Hicks (94 points).

Sankey led the CFL in defensive plays (136) and tackles (114). He became only the second player in league history to record 100 or more tackles in three consecutive seasons, following Hall of Famer Willie Pless, who achieved the feat from 1997 to 1999.

The six-foot linebacker was also on the field for each of his team's 998 defensive plays during the regular season. He set a personal best with 12 passes defended, while tying his career highs with three quarterback sacks and four tackles behind the line of scrimmage.

An honor he shares with his teammates

Defensive coordinator Mike Benevides broke the news to him in front of the entire Lions defensive unit. Sankey was keen to highlight the work of his teammates on the defensive line and in the secondary, who he believes don't get enough credit for his success.

Although he recorded 120 tackles with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2022, Sankey considers this season to be the best of his career in Canada. Benevides, for his part, praised the professionalism of his linebacker, who set the tone for the defense from the very first day of training camp.

Sankey becomes the 11th Lions player to win this trophy, which the Vancouver team has claimed 16 times. Quebec defensive lineman Mathieu Betts, in fact, earned this honor for the second time last year.

Alouettes fans will recall that Sankey won the Grey Cup with Montreal in 2023. After two and a half seasons and two consecutive All-Star selections with the Alouettes, he was released by the team in December 2025, before signing a one-year contract with the Lions a few days later.

The linebacker and the Lions will face the Edmonton Elks in the West Division final on Saturday at Commonwealth Stadium. The winning team will earn a spot in the Grey Cup, to be held on November 15 in Calgary. For Sankey, that goal remains more important than any individual honor.

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