The worst-case scenario has come true for Kyle Murray

Kyler Murray's status is something to watch in Minnesota.

The Vikings' quarterback felt pain in his hamstrings during Sunday's 19-15 loss to the Detroit Lions.

The news was confirmed by head coach Kevin O'Connell, who said his quarterback would undergo a full evaluation to determine the severity of the injury.

This comes at a crucial point in the season for the Vikings, who just suffered their first loss of the campaign after starting the season with six straight wins.

Murray had, however, put up solid numbers against Detroit. He completed 17 of 29 passes for 210 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He also added 35 rushing yards.

Carson Wentz may have to step in

Murray's injury is an added concern for Minnesota, as the quarterback has already had a health-plagued 2025 season.

After spending several weeks on the sidelines last year with the Arizona Cardinals, he had hoped to find some stability by joining the Vikings in March 2026.

If Murray is unable to play, Carson Wentz would be the leading candidate to take his place behind center.

When asked about the possibility that his quarterback might miss the next game, Kevin O'Connell refused to jump to conclusions, however.

The coach explained that it was still too early to determine whether this pain would affect his availability.

The upcoming practices should therefore provide a clearer picture of his physical condition.

The Vikings must now prepare to host the Buffalo Bills on Monday, November 9.

This game could become particularly important if Minnesota has to manage without its starting quarterback.

Murray had begun to find his footing in Kevin O'Connell's offense. His performance against Detroit, with two touchdown passes, was an encouraging sign despite the loss.

His potential absence would therefore force the organization to rethink its offensive plans.

For now, no official decision regarding his participation in the next game has been announced.

The Vikings will have to wait for the results of his medical evaluation and monitor his progress over the next few days.

One thing is certain: after losing their perfect record against Detroit, the Vikings are now hoping to avoid more bad news regarding their quarterback.

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