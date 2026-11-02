Rap Legends Are Making Their Way into the NFL

A Halftime Show Featuring Eminem

This year's American Thanksgiving game in Detroit will have a hip-hop flavor. The Lions announced that the legendary group Wu-Tang Clan will headline the halftime show during the 87th edition of their traditional Thanksgiving Thursday game on November 26 against the Chicago Bears.

The game will be held at Ford Field and broadcast on CBS at 1 p.m. The national anthem will be performed by actor and singer Antonio Cipriano, a native of Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan.

As reported by NFL.com, the show is being produced for the second year in a row by rapper Eminem and his longtime manager, Paul Rosenberg, president of Shady Records. The two men have signed a multi-year agreement with the Lions and personally select the guest artists.

Lions President Rich Haddad called the Thanksgiving game one of the greatest traditions in sports, adding that the Wu-Tang Clan ranks among the greatest groups in music history. Paul Rosenberg, for his part, explained that he and Eminem have been fans of the group since the early 1990s, as has an entire generation of Lions fans.

A Farewell Tour and the Hall of Fame

This is a special time for the New York-based group. The Wu-Tang Clan is currently wrapping up its farewell world tour, titled “Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber,” and has just been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Formed in Staten Island in the early 1990s, the group has released eight albums, three of which have been certified quadruple platinum. Including its members' solo projects, its catalog comprises more than 85 albums. The Wu-Tang Clan has also built a veritable cultural empire, featuring clothing lines, video games, books, and film and television projects.

The group consists of RZA, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, U-God, Masta Killa, Inspectah Deck, and Cappadonna, as well as the late Ol' Dirty Bastard.

The matchup between the Lions and the Bears also promises to be exciting on the field. Both rivals in the NFC North have gotten off to a strong start to the season, and the Bears recently added star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons to their roster.

The other Thanksgiving games will also feature their own headliners. The Goo Goo Dolls will perform during the Bills-Chiefs game in Buffalo, while Miranda Lambert will sing during the Eagles-Cowboys game in Dallas.

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