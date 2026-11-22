New details have emerged about the car accident that sent Tennessee Titans player Jaylen Harrell to the hospital on Friday in Tampa. According to police, the driver of the vehicle claims he was assaulted by the player before the crash.

Harrell, 24, was a passenger in a ride-share vehicle when it collided with another car and then struck a utility pole around 8:45 a.m. on Friday morning. This is according to The Tennessean, which cites Tampa police.

The driver, a man in his 30s, told officers that the accident occurred because Harrell allegedly attacked him. This account of the incident has not been confirmed, and police are continuing their investigation. As of Sunday morning, it was unclear whether any charges had been filed.

Player Still Hospitalized

Upon impact, Harrell was reportedly thrown forward and lost consciousness after hitting the windshield, according to police. He remains hospitalized. The driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries, while the driver of the other vehicle was unharmed.

The Titans, who announced on Saturday that their player had been hospitalized, said they are in “constant communication” with his family and have asked that his privacy be respected. The team has not commented on the driver's allegations.

A seventh-round pick by the Titans in 2024 out of the University of Michigan, Harrell has been on the injured reserve list since August due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament. As a result, he has not played in any games this season.

The Titans, who face the Dallas Cowboys this afternoon, are already dealing with a difficult season, as noted in our preview of Sunday's games. Details of the investigation were reported by The Tennessean.

With information from Newser.

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