Quebec native David Gabriel Georges continues to impress in Tennessee. The running back scored three touchdowns on Friday night to help the Baylor High School Red Raiders reach the Tennessee High School Athletic Association championship game.

Gabriel Georges was at the heart of this convincing 55-30 victory over Briarcrest. He set the tone right from the first quarter by scoring twice on runs of less than ten yards while his team was deep in the opponent's territory.

The future University of Tennessee Volunteers player, however, saved the best for last. On his third touchdown, he caught a decoy pass from his quarterback before accelerating. Just before crossing the midfield line, he managed to stay on his feet despite an opponent grabbing the grille of his helmet.

The officials threw a flag, but Gabriel Georges didn't give them time to call the penalty: he sprinted all the way into the end zone to help his team reach the 40-point mark.

A Perfect Season

This isn't the first time the young Quebecer has made headlines this season. Notably, he scored five touchdowns in a single game back in September and dominated during a road game in Georgia. His performances even caught the attention of Alvin Kamara, as reported when a Quebecer impressed the Saints' running back.

With a perfect 12-0 record, the Red Raiders will have the opportunity to win the Tennessee State Championship next week. Gabriel Georges will then continue his journey with the Volunteers, whose news can be followed on the University of Tennessee's official website.

With information from RDS.

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