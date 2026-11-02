Major shakeup among the quarterbacks in Arizona

A major change has just shaken up the Arizona Cardinals at the quarterback position.

After a disappointing performance in the last game against the Dallas Cowboys, Jacoby Brissett lost his starting job and is now third in the offensive pecking order.

The organization has confirmed that Gardner Minshew will start next Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. Meanwhile, young Carson Beck will serve as the backup quarterback.

This decision marks a major turnaround for Brissett, who was still considered the team's primary offensive leader just a few days ago.

His last start against Dallas appears to have accelerated the process. The veteran struggled to find his rhythm, finishing the game with just 10 completions for 119 yards and an interception.

His replacement completely transformed the Cardinals' offense.

Thrown into the fray in the third quarter, Gardner Minshew quickly demonstrated that he could breathe new life into his team. He completed 17 passes for 188 yards and threw three touchdown passes.

This offensive contribution allowed Arizona to stage a spectacular comeback and ultimately win 33-30 in overtime against the Cowboys.

A performance that appears to have convinced team management to put him in charge of the team for the next game.

Carson Beck Also Gets a Promotion; Jacoby Brissett Demoted

The other major change involves Carson Beck. Selected in the third round of the last NFL Draft, the young quarterback is now Minshew's primary backup.

However, he has yet to play in a professional game. This promotion therefore represents an interesting opportunity for the young player to become more familiar with the responsibilities of his new role.

For Brissett, the situation is much less encouraging. Not only is he losing his starting status, but he is also becoming the organization's third-string quarterback and will be designated as the emergency quarterback for Week 9.

Despite this demotion, his season statistics remain relatively solid. He has completed 63.3% of his passes for 1,719 yards, with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

It now remains to be seen whether Minshew will manage to hold onto his starting job against Seattle and whether Brissett will eventually be able to regain his head coach's confidence.

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