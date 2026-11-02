Gold Gloves: The Blue Jays Have No Winners

A few weeks ago, it was reported that the Blue Jays had five finalists for the 2026 Gold Gloves.

But in the end, none of them won.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Brandon Valenzuela (despite a slightly smaller sample size) had a good chance of winning, but it didn't happen.

José Soriano, Andrés Giménez, and Nathan Lukes were also finalists.

José Soriano, Andrés Giménez, and Nathan Lukes were the #BlueJays' other Gold Glove finalists. I was glad to see Lukes get some recognition as a finalist. His throwing from the outfield, in particular, was just so darn good in 2026. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) November 2, 2026

Christian Walker, Dillon Digler, Tanner Binee, Taylor Walls, and Wilyer Abreu ultimately won instead of the Blue Jays' players.

Ezequiel Duran, Cole Young, Caleb Durbin, Cedanne Rafaela, and Cody Bellinger are the other winners in the American League.

The 2026 American League Gold Glove Award winnerspic.twitter.com/getWX5mBAA — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) November 2, 2026

In the National League, Nolan McLean, Mauricio Dubon, Gabriel Moreno, Matt Olson, Brice Turang, Alex Bregman, Geraldo Perdomo, Jackson Chourio, Pete Crow-Armstrong, and Corbin Carroll took home the awards.

The Mets pitcher helped the team earn this honor for the first time since 2014. It had been one of the longest such droughts in MLB history.

The 2026 National League Gold Glove Award winners pic.twitter.com/OGCV1OXHwm — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) November 2, 2026

Dingler, Rafaela, Abreu, Olson, PCA, and Dubon also won Gold Gloves last season.

Bregman, Walker, Bellinger, Olson, and Dubon are, in fact, the 2026 winners who have a Gold Glove in both leagues.

And I think we should highlight Gabriel Moreno.

The former Blue Jays player became only the second catcher to win a Gold Glove and the batting title in the same year.

Gabriel Moreno is in elite company He joins Joe Mauer (2008 & 2009) as the only other catcher to win a batting title and Gold Glove in the same season! h/t @SlangsonSports pic.twitter.com/aIvpIHAG6y — MLB (@MLB) November 2, 2026

Joe Mauer, who did so in 2008 and 2009, is the only other catcher in history to have accomplished such a feat.

That explains why Moreno is poised to break the bank soon…

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