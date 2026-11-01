With Dach in Jeopardy, Danault Thanks Evans and Crosby Praises Price

Kirby Dach is really starting to run out of options with the Canadiens.

Absent from Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins due to illness, the forward watched as Owen Beck seized his opportunity to make an impact.

The young player picked up an assist on Oliver Kapanen's goal and formed an effective fourth line with Kapanen and Florian Xhekaj. It's also worth noting that he was physically involved, delivering some solid hits and getting into a fight.

22-year-old Owen Beck with a MONSTER sequence, dishing out two big hits before answering the bell and dropping Blake Lizotte Lane Hutson on the bench: “Holy f**k” https://t.co/hKqBACXr2G — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 1, 2026

As RDS's Nicolas Landry points out, Beck is knocking on a door that seems to be quietly closing on Dach. And it's not as if Dach has a guaranteed spot on the roster.

Owen Beck is knocking on a door that's closing on Kirby Dach https://t.co/J9n5qqMXFm — RDS (@RDSca) November 1, 2026

With the potential returns of Nick Suzuki and Ivan Demidov, Martin St-Louis will have some tough decisions to make. Dach could very well be the one to pay the price.

We've said it before, but the situation is getting more and more complicated for him, even though he's been playing well in recent games.

Beck, for his part, is doing exactly what's expected of a young player looking to establish himself in the NHL… making the most of his opportunities.

Danault thanks Evans with a bottle of wine

We witnessed a very nice gesture from Jake Evans during last Thursday's game against the Dallas Stars.

As the two players skated alone toward an empty net, Evans chose to pass the puck to Phillip Danault, allowing him to score his first goal of the season.

The very generous Jake Evans Unselfish Jake Evans #GoHabsGo https://t.co/Z0LcJqQuyJ — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 30, 2026

A gesture that didn't go unnoticed.

Danault revealed that he gave his teammate a nice bottle of Italian wine to thank him. The Quebec native also highlighted Evans' leadership, saying he would have done exactly the same thing in his place.

Good friends.

It's the kind of little story that shows just how great the atmosphere is in the Habs' locker room. And let's just say Evans was quite well rewarded for his generosity.

Sidney Crosby Praises Carey Price

Carey Price will soon be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

As that big day approaches, Sidney Crosby had nothing but praise for his former Team Canada teammate.

“He's been so good for so long. When you get the chance to play with guys like him, it's pretty incredible. He's left his mark in Montreal and throughout the NHL thanks to his play over all these years. It's fully deserved, and he was simply an incredible goaltender.” – Sidney Crosby

Watch: Sidney Crosby's FULL postgame press conference after a record-setting night in a loss to Montreal https://t.co/Ye4oH7jUb6 — SportsNet Pittsburgh (@SNPittsburgh) November 1, 2026

The two men notably won the gold medal together at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

When a player of Crosby's caliber pays you such a tribute, it speaks volumes. Price left a lasting impression on an entire generation of Canadiens fans and goalies.

His induction will be a wonderful opportunity to celebrate one of the greatest goalies in the organization's history.

In a nutshell

– Great game by Michael Hage.

In addition to his two assists tonight, Michael Hage scored his team's third goal! He now has three points in the game. @DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Hage #Michigan — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) November 2, 2026

– Big night for Quebec soccer.

Quebec soccer is doing very, very well. Thank you. #RosesMTL #FCSupra https://t.co/2U8fMr6G7s — Arcadio Marcuzzi (@_marcuzzi) November 2, 2026

– First win for Matt Tomkins since April 17, 2024.