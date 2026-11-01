MLB in Brief: Jake Bloss Delivers a Strong Performance | Luis Robert Jr. Becomes a Free Agent

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Jake Bloss Delivers a Strong Performance | Luis Robert Jr. Becomes a Free Agent
Credit: MiLB

A Strong Outing by Jake Bloss

The pitcher is recovering from an injury in the Fall League. Yesterday, he held the opposition scoreless over three innings.

Wandy Peralta stays in San Diego

He exercised his player option.

And Yandy Diaz will remain in Tampa Bay.

The Brewers on SNL

The team is making headlines left and right.

Luis Robert Jr., Free Agent

This comes as no surprise.

Dana Brown Returns to Atlanta

The former Astros GM has landed a job with the Braves, where he worked before heading to Houston.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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