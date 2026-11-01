MLB in Brief: Jake Bloss Delivers a Strong Performance | Luis Robert Jr. Becomes a Free Agent
A Strong Outing by Jake Bloss
The pitcher is recovering from an injury in the Fall League. Yesterday, he held the opposition scoreless over three innings.
Jake Bloss stifles the bats on Halloween
. The @BlueJays big leaguer struck out four over three innings of work. Bloss has made five starts this fall, tallying 11 strikeouts to two walks pic.twitter.com/PKIeifoEtJ
— MLB's Arizona Fall League (@MLBazFallLeague) November 1, 2026
Wandy Peralta stays in San Diego
He exercised his player option.
Padres' Wandy Peralta Exercises Player Option https://t.co/YeeCROwpjo pic.twitter.com/cFPF5KtNFy
— MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) November 1, 2026
And Yandy Diaz will remain in Tampa Bay.
#Rays have also formalized the completion of DH Yandy Diaz's $13M contract for 2027—the option vested in August when he reached 500 plate appearances, but was contingent on him finishing the season healthy, which he did.
— Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) October 31, 2026
The Brewers on SNL
The team is making headlines left and right.
LIVE FROM NEW YORK, IT'S SATURDAY NIGHT pic.twitter.com/rXweKtXONw
— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) November 1, 2026
Luis Robert Jr., Free Agent
This comes as no surprise.
Source: The Orioles have declined their 2027 option for CF Luis Robert, which was valued at $20M. He'll receive a $2M buyout.
— Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) October 31, 2026
Dana Brown Returns to Atlanta
The former Astros GM has landed a job with the Braves, where he worked before heading to Houston.
Can confirm the report from @BNightengale that Dana Brown is returning to the Atlanta Braves as a senior advisor to the amateur scouting department.
Read more here: https://t.co/aWnjBiT6Rh
— Jesús Cano (@Jesus_Cano88) October 31, 2026
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