Dylan Larkin: The Capitals are in talks with the Red Wings

It seems the Dylan Larkin saga might be about to come to a head, as he has been left out of the last two games to prevent him from getting injured.

We also know that Larkin's list of potential teams could change soon, as my colleague Marc-Olivier Cook explained.

But what about the teams that are already on his list?

The Washington Capitals are one of them, and if we're to believe what Pierre LeBrun recently said in an article for The Athletic, the Capitals are currently in talks with the Wings regarding Larkin.

LeBrun cannot specify how far the Capitals have gone in recent discussions.

TSN's @PierreVLeBrun says the Capitals are engaged in trade talks for Dylan Larkin and suggests that Ilya Protas would be “an obvious target” in return https://t.co/NAaGF2mLHt — BarDown (@BarDown) November 1, 2026

LeBrun also mentions a player who could logically be of interest to the Wings in exchange for Larkin.

We know the Wings want a young center who can help right away, which is why the name Ilya Protas—the younger of the two brothers—has come up.

He's certainly an obvious target for the Wings, but it's also worth noting that he clearly wouldn't be enough on his own.

The Capitals have other players they could trade, but prospect Andrew Cristall, who is dominating in the AHL at just 21 years old, would also be a very interesting target for Detroit.

We also know that Ivan Miroshnichenko has been the subject of trade rumors since the start of the season because there's no room for him right now, and the Capitals don't want to lose him for nothing in the waiver process.

Terik Parascak is another young player with high potential.

Clearly, there's plenty to work with here. Larkin would obviously be an excellent addition to the Caps' center line and could help get Alex Ovechkin back on track after a rough start to the season.

Quick Q&A

– Indeed.

Last night was Owen Beck's best game in a Habs jersey so far in his young NHL career https://t.co/eE33jORKdZ — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 1, 2026

– Phew…

Final. @Wawanesa | #GoJetsGo https://t.co/PGXBbNGTla — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) November 1, 2026

– Unbelievable.

Kochetkov wins his 10th straight as the Canes shut out the Jets 7-0. — Chip Alexander (@ice_chip) November 1, 2026

– Once again, Mike Commodore isn't afraid to speak his mind.