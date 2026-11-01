Bryce Harper prefers the offseason to the regular season

Bryce Harper has always been a polarizing figure. He may have been a little less so in recent years, but still.

Not everyone likes his personality. And since he's never been afraid to speak his mind, it often sparks a reaction.

It happened again recently. Why? Because the Phillies player chose to respond to people on social media.

The most polarizing comment had to do with the offseason.

A baseball fan told Harper that, at this point, he actually prefers the offseason to the regular season. And the player replied that's indeed the case.

So yes, it got people talking.

Bryce Harper went on TikTok and said there will be no baseball in 2027 and that he enjoys the offseason more than the actual season pic.twitter.com/X2QW72x4io — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) November 1, 2026

But luckily for him, he believes 2027 will be a long offseason, given the difficult union negotiations on the horizon.

In my view, there are two reasons behind Harper's comment.

First, he's a family man. It's possible he wants to spend more time at home than before, which could explain his comment.

Otherwise? The guy just isn't happy in Philly anymore.

We know there are trade rumors involving the veteran. We also know there's tension between him and the Phillies' front office—a team that's watching its window of opportunity close.

When we talk about rumors of a contract extension, we're talking about other teams. Before, the talk was about him potentially signing one in Philadelphia, not elsewhere…

In my view, that's where the veteran's comments come from—he hasn't had it easy for the past 18 months, ever since he told the commissioner to take a hike.

We'll see if it all works out.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.