Blue Jays: Cole Carlon Following in Trey Yesavage’s Footsteps

It's true that the Toronto Blue Jays will need reinforcements on the offensive side of the ball heading into the 2027 season. But as we've seen this season, the Blue Jays will also need to strengthen their starting rotation if they want to return to their 2025 level of play.

And a solution could come from within, as the Jays' first-round pick (39th overall) in the last MLB Draft, Cole Carlon, could fill a gap in that starting rotation sooner rather than later.

In fact, according to Mitch Bannon of The Athletic, Carlon already has the stuff on the mound to compete in the majors and could follow a path similar to Trey Yesavage's in the minors—making it to the majors toward the end of next season.

Is Cole Carlon already on call-up watch before throwing a professional pitch? @MitchBannon examines the Blue Jays' faith in their 2026 first-round pick's “major league-ready stuff” and potential Trey Yesavage-like rise through the minors. Presented by @bet365ca. pic.twitter.com/D7KMo7psQk — Blue Bird Territory (@BlueBirdTerr) October 26, 2026

Of course, we need to keep our feet on the ground, since we're still a long way off and a lot can happen between now and then, but let's just say it's encouraging for an organization that sorely needs it.

Carlon played in the NCAA in 2026, posting a 5-2 record and racking up 133 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings over 16 starts.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound giant finished last season with a 3.87 ERA and is currently ranked third among the Blue Jays' top prospects.

His fastball averages 96 MPH but can also reach 101 miles per hour. In addition, he throws a power slider approaching 90 MPH, one of the best breaking balls at his level.

It's worth noting that Scott Boras is his agent, which will complicate matters down the road, but we're not there yet.

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