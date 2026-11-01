A Disaster for the Detroit Lions

A heavy silence at Ford Field

A disturbing scene unfolded Sunday in Detroit. Lions linebacker Jack Campbell was placed on a stretcher and wheeled off the field on a cart after making a tackle during the game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The incident occurred at the very start of the fourth quarter. Campbell had just tackled tight end T.J. Hockenson, with the help of his teammate Eric O'Neill, when he remained on the ground, face down on the turf, motionless.

As reported by RDS, the medical team examined him on the field for about ten minutes before securing him on a stretcher. He left the field to applause from the crowd.

Ford Field then fell silent. Players from both teams took a knee while Campbell received medical attention, and his teammates surrounded the cart as it left the field. The emotion was palpable: Aidan Hutchinson, in particular, was seen in tears in the defensive huddle.

Conscious as he left the stadium

The Lions later announced that Campbell had been transported to a local hospital for evaluation due to a neck injury.

After the game, head coach Dan Campbell said he had no further details on his player's condition, other than that he was receiving medical attention. However, he shared some encouraging news during the Lions' postgame show: Jack Campbell was breathing and conscious when he left the stadium.

Named to the NFL All-Pro team last season, Campbell is one of the cornerstones of the Lions' defense. He led the team with 54 tackles this season. A former first-round pick in 2023, he signed a four-year contract extension last May that keeps him with the Lions through 2030.

The game took a particularly heavy toll on Detroit's defense. Linebacker DJ Wonnum and safety Brian Branch also had to leave the game due to concussions.

Despite everything, the Lions found a way to pull out a 19-15 victory, handing the Vikings their first loss of the season. Immediately after Campbell's injury, the defense made a crucial stop on fourth down.

For now, however, the victory has taken a back seat in Detroit. All thoughts are focused on Jack Campbell, and the Lions have promised to provide an update as soon as they have one.

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