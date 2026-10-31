Two more signs that Ivan Demidov is nearing a return

The Canadiens provided an update on Ivan Demidov.

As reported by Eric Engels, the Canadiens player is still on schedule. Since the initial estimate was two to four weeks—and four weeks will be this coming Tuesday—it seems likely that the player is truly nearing a return.

We already suspected as much, but now we have a new clue that allows us to confirm it.

Checked with the Habs, who say Demidov is still “on his timeline.”

He was projected to miss a maximum of four weeks, though these estimates aren't always exact.

Four weeks would be this coming Tuesday, and the player is still in a walking boot.

But that doesn't mean he can't take it off and play soon. We'll see… — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) October 31, 2026

It's important to note that, even though Ivan Demidov is still sometimes walking in a boot, we should assume this is purely a precautionary measure and that he's just trying to protect himself.

After all, a player can very well wear a walking boot and then take it off to skate effectively shortly afterward. As long as his foot fits in his skate, he's fine.

Proof that the boot is just a precaution?

Karine Hains said she saw the Canadiens' star forward walking without his boot this morning. He even had a stick and gloves, as if he'd just played ball hockey.

Just saw Demidov walk by without a walking boot; he had a stick and gloves—looked like he'd just finished a ball hockey session #GoHabsGo @TheHockeyNews #THN — Karine Hains (@KarineHains) October 31, 2026

So this is yet another sign suggesting that, yes, the Russian is nearing a return.

Of course, we can't draw any definitive conclusions from this. But we can be confident that the Canadiens' #93 is on the road to recovery.

And I don't think the fans will complain about that. After all, a healthy Demidov completely changes the game for the Canadiens moving forward.

Stay tuned, then.

Update

With Nick Suzuki and Samuel Montembeault nearing a return to action and Ivan Demidov making progress, Mike Matheson is undoubtedly the Canadiens' “biggest injury” in terms of recovery timeline.

The defenseman will miss at least two weeks, according to the Canadiens.