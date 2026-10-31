Top 3: Already the Panthers’ fifth hat trick of the season

It was a fairly quiet Friday night yesterday in the National Hockey League, with only three games on the schedule.

Still, we were treated to some great highlights, as a total of 22 goals were scored by the six teams playing in the league's three games.

Here's what stands out.

1. The Panthers Already Have Five Hat Tricks

A direct divisional rival of the Montreal Canadiens won a big game last night, as the Florida Panthers defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5–2.

In that victory, Anton Lundell scored three goals, notching the Panthers' fifth hat trick of the season.

THROW THOSE HATS, @FLAPANTHERS FANS! https://t.co/jvbRWeCryt — NHL (@NHL) October 31, 2026

This is clearly an NHL record, as only 13 NHL teams have recorded at least one hat trick this season, with the Minnesota Wild being the only other team to have more than one—with two.

There's certainly been plenty of scoring with the Panthers, as Brady Tkachuk (2), Carter Verhaeghe, Sam Bennett, and Anton Lundell have all recorded hat tricks.

It's also worth noting that with this win, Florida has tied the Canadiens in the Atlantic Division standings, with both teams now at 18 points.

2. The Young Flames Destroy the Kraken

After a slow start to the season, the Calgary Flames are currently on a roll, playing close to .500 with a 6-7-0 record after 13 games.

In fact, they earned their sixth win of the season last night with a decisive 6-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken.

This win was driven by the team's young players, as Matthew Coronato (23), Matvei Gridin (20), and Aydar Suniev (21) all scored at least one goal in the game.

Suniev snipes https://t.co/azOqwky9Vd — Daily Faceoff Calgary (@dfocalgary) October 31, 2026

#Flames are 7-1-1 all-time when Matvei Gridin scores a goal https://t.co/QpVDJfZuxX — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) October 31, 2026

MATT CORONATO'S FOURTH POINT OF THE NIGHT! https://t.co/Fa6du470MI — NHL (@NHL) October 31, 2026

In short, the Flames might not be as bad as we thought this season.

3. Connor Hellebuyck Leads the Devils to Victory Over the Golden Knights

The New Jersey Devils faced a tough challenge last night when they visited the Vegas Golden Knights, one of the best teams in the Western Conference.

Well, the Devils rose to the challenge, winning 5–2 and giving Connor Hellebuyck his second win in as many games since joining New Jersey.

Hellebuyck stopped 19 of the 21 shots he faced, and has Arseni Gritsyuk and Jack Hughes—who each scored two goals—to thank.

JACK HUGHES, ARE YOU SERIOUS?!?! https://t.co/TGYRGjra5C — NHL (@NHL) October 30, 2026

NOW ARSENI GRITSYUK SCORES A NASTY GOAL OF HIS OWN The Devils are FLYING today https://t.co/rHSEAOTG9y — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 30, 2026

So it's a great win for the Devils.

Overtime

– Here are yesterday's results.

– Here are yesterday's top scorers.

– On the NHL schedule today for Halloween: ten games.