The CH’s fifth straight win (without Nick Suzuki)

Raphael Simard
The CH’s fifth straight win (without Nick Suzuki)
Credit: DansLesCoulisses.com

The Canadiens were finally back home.

After a four-game road trip, Martin St-Louis's team was back in action against the Penguins at the Bell Centre.

Kirby Dach, who was ill, was ruled out moments before the game. Here are the lineups:

The Habs were still finding their footing at the start of the game.

Erik Karlsson opened the scoring on a power play.

Montreal quickly regained its footing.

Two goals in 24 seconds gave the Habs the lead.

Tommy Novak, however, tied the game up a little later.

Cole Caufield thought he'd scored another goal on Saturday night, but Kaiden Guhle was called for interference on the goalie.

No goal!

It was only a matter of time, however, for the Habs. Early in the second period, Alex Texier and Chris Kreider beat Sergei Murashov within 27 seconds to double their team's lead.

Kreider has two goals this season—both against the Penguins.

After Pittsburgh narrowed the gap once again, Josh Anderson scored his second goal of the game—albeit unintentionally—to give the Habs a 5-3 lead.

Late in the game, Sidney Crosby tied Marcel Dionne for sixth place all-time in points.

That goal wasn't enough to force overtime.

Final score: 5-4 CH, who won their fifth straight game (in regulation).

Was this the last game without captain Nick Suzuki? Let's hope so. Renaud Lavoie said he could return to action as early as Tuesday. The captain resumed intense skating today.

The next game will be played Tuesday at the Bell Centre against the Jets.


Overtime

– Alex Newhook and Lane Hutson wore “A”s tonight.

– Of course.

– He also surpassed Raymond Bourque on the all-time assists leaderboard.

– Yes.

– Phillip Danault's 800th game.

– That's scary.

– So close to disaster.

– A game-winning goal by LJ Mooney.

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