The CH’s fifth straight win (without Nick Suzuki)

The Canadiens were finally back home.

After a four-game road trip, Martin St-Louis's team was back in action against the Penguins at the Bell Centre.

Kirby Dach, who was ill, was ruled out moments before the game. Here are the lineups:

Tonight's projected lineup Tonight's projected lineup #GoHabsGo | @mtlgazette https://t.co/XusgFW14DA — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 31, 2026

Bring you up, call you down, sign your name, secret love. Make it rhyme, take you in, and make you mine… Penguins lines

: Novak-Crosby-Rakell

, Chinakhov-Kindel-Malkin

, Kuzmenko-Lapierre-Koivunen

, Dewar-Lizotte-Robertson Stastney-Karlsson

, Girard-Korczak

, Carlile-Letang

, Sergei “Voltaire” Murashov — Dan Kingerski (@TheDanKingerski) October 31, 2026

The Habs were still finding their footing at the start of the game.

Erik Karlsson opened the scoring on a power play.

Erik Karlsson breaks the ice at the Bell Centre! https://t.co/5fNPHDZAzz — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 31, 2026

Montreal quickly regained its footing.

Two goals in 24 seconds gave the Habs the lead.

Oliver Kapanen's first goal since March 28! https://t.co/MkInTcGOPH — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 31, 2026

Wow, a second goal in 24 seconds! https://t.co/AY5BgKOEDZ — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 31, 2026

Tommy Novak, however, tied the game up a little later.

The Penguins strike back thanks to Tommy Novak—it's 2–2! https://t.co/sD1uVOBBor — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 31, 2026

Cole Caufield thought he'd scored another goal on Saturday night, but Kaiden Guhle was called for interference on the goalie.

No goal!

It was only a matter of time, however, for the Habs. Early in the second period, Alex Texier and Chris Kreider beat Sergei Murashov within 27 seconds to double their team's lead.

Alexandre Texier gives the Canadiens a 3-2 lead with a very nice move. https://t.co/XpzElR3EQw — William Dubé (@williamdube_) November 1, 2026

Chris Kreider scores his second goal of the year to give the #GoHabsGo a 4-2 lead. https://t.co/cyOr4Z4MAb — Montreal Hockey Now (@MTLhockeynow) November 1, 2026

Kreider has two goals this season—both against the Penguins.

After Pittsburgh narrowed the gap once again, Josh Anderson scored his second goal of the game—albeit unintentionally—to give the Habs a 5-3 lead.

Anderson scores his second goal of the night! https://t.co/fosbTXTWia — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 1, 2026

Late in the game, Sidney Crosby tied Marcel Dionne for sixth place all-time in points.

That goal wasn't enough to force overtime.

Crosby buries the rebound for his third point of the night, and the Pens are back in the game https://t.co/AYQrG2H2Pj — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 1, 2026

Final score: 5-4 CH, who won their fifth straight game (in regulation).

Was this the last game without captain Nick Suzuki? Let's hope so. Renaud Lavoie said he could return to action as early as Tuesday. The captain resumed intense skating today.

The next game will be played Tuesday at the Bell Centre against the Jets.

Overtime

– Alex Newhook and Lane Hutson wore “A”s tonight.

– Of course.

A big cheer here at the Bell Centre in Montreal for Sidney Crosby when No. 87 was announced as part of the Penguins' starting lineup. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 31, 2026

– He also surpassed Raymond Bourque on the all-time assists leaderboard.

He's ahead of Raymond Bourque at the top of the all-time list! https://t.co/gTVvYJzuGK — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 31, 2026

– Yes.

The Habs are missing Ivan Demidov's one-timer on the power play https://t.co/LutB11kP6S — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 31, 2026

– Phillip Danault's 800th game.

The 800th game is coming up 800-game milestone loading #GoHabsGo https://t.co/Cakp9NeS3v — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 31, 2026

– That's scary.

Metal going all out for Halloween, rocking the Angine de poitrine look #GoHabsGo https://t.co/zqmbxWPkyT — Karine Hains (@KarineHains) October 31, 2026

– So close to disaster.

Kaiden Guhle just BARELY avoids a puck to the face as this shot hits the top of his visor/helmet He ended up being okay and stayed in the game https://t.co/HPgCz3FzWI — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 1, 2026

– A game-winning goal by LJ Mooney.