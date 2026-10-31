Renaud Lavoie wonders if the CH really needs a 120-point winger

Raphael Simard
Renaud Lavoie wonders if the CH really needs a 120-point winger
Credit: Capture d'écran/Twitter

The name on everyone's lips is Nikita Kucherov.

It's hard to ignore what's going on and the rumors swirling around him. Even though he's one of the best players in the NHL, let's just say he's not universally loved in Montreal.

Remember that in the 2021 Stanley Cup Final, he insulted the fans. And Renaud Lavoie still hasn't gotten over it.

My colleague Maxime Truman would also expect a sincere apology if he were to be traded.

But at the end of the segment, Lavoie wondered whether Montreal really needed a 120-point winger when the team's real need is a center. The answer to that question is obvious, Renaud: every team needs a 120-point forward…

Anyway, the situation reminds me of Chris Kreider's. At some point, we have to get past the nonsense players get up to when they're not with the team. Kreider injured the franchise's best goaltender and ruined his career, while Kucherov “insulted” the fan base. If we forgave Kreider, forgiving Kucherov shouldn't even be a question.

Yes, the fact that he mocked the fans is infuriating. No, I don't like the guy. But I'd pay a lot to bring him here; he has exceptional talent, and if Kent Hughes can acquire him without disrupting the core, we automatically become the favorites to win the Stanley Cup. Obviously, a trade bringing him to town would absolutely have to come with a contract extension, but that's another topic.

What team could beat this group of forwards in a best-of-seven series?

Caufield-Suzuki-Slafkovsky

Kucherov-Newhook-Demidov

Bolduc-Danault-Texier

Kreider-Evans-Anderson

Nobody!


In a Nutshell

– Loss for Michael Hage and Michigan.

– Note.

– Well.

– The Lions are in the Western Conference Finals.

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