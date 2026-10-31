Nick Suzuki won’t play tonight (but he’s very close to returning)

Over the past hour, the topic of the Canadiens' lineup for tonight's game has been the focus of attention. Seeing Nick Suzuki practice with the team (and looking pretty sharp) has raised some questions.

The captain, who was expected to miss two to four weeks, seemed to have a chance to return after just nine days.

But it won't be quite time yet for Suzuki: the Canadiens' captain stayed behind for extra work after practice, and Martin St-Louis confirmed that his captain won't play tonight.

Nick Suzuki out for tonight — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) October 31, 2026

Suzuki, who could return fairly soon, was joined by Florian Xhekaj during his extra practice session; Xhekaj will also sit out tonight's game.

Owen Beck will be reinserted into the lineup.

Owen Beck back in tonight for the Habs — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) October 31, 2026

The other big question regarding the lineup was who would start in goal. Jacob Fowler, who sat out Thursday's game, seemed due for a start… but Jakub Dobes played well against the Stars, and the team might have wanted to give him some momentum by having him start two consecutive games.

But in the end, logic prevailed: Fowler will be in net against the Penguins.

Jacob Fowler will be the starting goaltender against the @penguins — Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) October 31, 2026

More details to come…