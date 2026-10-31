CH: The first match of the season goes to… Owen Beck

Who would have thought?

The first fight of the season goes to Owen Beck. You guessed it…

It took 14 games before a player officially dropped the gloves—and it wasn't one of the two Xhekajs.

Owen Beck wants to stay in the NHL! He drops the gloves against Blake Lizotte https://t.co/ttdretsmWm — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 1, 2026

The brothers were on the ice and had front-row seats to a Beck-style thrashing.

And as Renaud Lavoie said: that's how you stay in the NHL.

The center made quite an impression. He delivered a hard check to Penguins defenseman Kaedan Korczak.

He went a bit too hard on Blake Lizotte, though, who then got knocked down.

Overtime

I really liked the emotion he showed afterward. He threw his helmet and mouthguard before heading to the penalty box. He may have picked up an extra two-minute penalty, but he gave his team a boost.

I like that. So do his teammates.