CH: The first match of the season goes to… Owen Beck

Raphael Simard
CH: The first match of the season goes to… Owen Beck
Credit: X

Who would have thought?

The first fight of the season goes to Owen Beck. You guessed it…

It took 14 games before a player officially dropped the gloves—and it wasn't one of the two Xhekajs.

The brothers were on the ice and had front-row seats to a Beck-style thrashing.

And as Renaud Lavoie said: that's how you stay in the NHL.

The center made quite an impression. He delivered a hard check to Penguins defenseman Kaedan Korczak.

He went a bit too hard on Blake Lizotte, though, who then got knocked down.


Overtime

I really liked the emotion he showed afterward. He threw his helmet and mouthguard before heading to the penalty box. He may have picked up an extra two-minute penalty, but he gave his team a boost.

I like that. So do his teammates.

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