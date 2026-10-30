Yankees: Three Players Who Should Be Traded This Winter

The New York Yankees haven't won the World Series since 2009, and things weren't much different in 2026. Sure, captain Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton were sidelined for most of the season, but the problem runs much deeper.

That's why General Manager Brian Cashman needs to break with the status quo this winter. In fact, here are three players who shouldn't be back in the Bronx next season and who should therefore be heading elsewhere during the offseason.

Starting with Will Warren. There is simply no room for Warren in the Bombers' starting rotation, and the right-hander has some value on the trade market.

The right-hander posted a record of 11 wins and 6 losses with a 3.92 earned run average in 32 games, including 29 starts. Warren also recorded 158 strikeouts in 156 innings pitched, but he gives up far too many home runs and struggles against left-handed hitters.

It's the same story for Jasson Dominguez, as there's no room for him in the outfield with the Yankees. Aaron Judge will be back, Cody Bellinger is firmly established, Spencer Jones has proven he belongs in the majors, and Heliot Ramos is also in the mix.

Not to mention that, despite the huge expectations, Dominguez still hasn't proven he can play regularly in the MLB, having spent some time in the minors this season.

Finally, let's talk about Ryan McMahon, who is excellent defensively but contributes absolutely nothing offensively at a position where the Yankees need production.

The third baseman's struggles began early in the season and haven't been resolved, as he's batted .213 with 11 home runs, 41 RBIs, and an OPS of .635.

Get to work, Brian.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.