The Time Nikita Kucherov Praised Martin St. Louis

I don't know if the Lightning would be willing to trade Nikita Kucherov within their division.

I know, I know: Julien BriseBois has said he has no intention of trading his player. Except that when it comes to the Kool-Aid of official statements, I take it with a grain of salt.

If the offer is right, anything can happen.

The Lightning have released a statement regarding reports of Nikita Kucherov's trade request: “We are aware of the media reports regarding Nikita Kucherov's future with the Lightning. We unequivocally have no intention of trading Nikita.” https://t.co/KHR4cyDlpo — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 31, 2026

Because, yes, it makes sense that the Canadiens' name keeps coming up in this story. After all, Kent Hughes is looking for a player like him right now.

And unlike Dylan Larkin (who's no longer the talk of the town during this completely crazy week in the NHL), Kuch seems willing to seriously consider Montreal.

What could tip the scales is the fact that Martin St-Louis is a man the Russian respects immensely. The proof? This message from 2018, when St-Louis was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

It's a heartfelt tribute to the man who is now the Canadiens' coach and is firmly in control.

Marty, congratulations on the Hall of Fame nomination. It was a privilege to learn and play with you. You were a true leader on and off the ice. Words can't describe how much you've helped me become a better hockey player during the early years of my NHL career https://t.co/bSuF8jXGND — Nikita Kucherov (@86Kucherov) June 27, 2018

I don't know if Michael Hage is even more afraid of being traded following today's news, but everything has to be considered right now. And that's true even if Kucherov isn't a fan favorite with the Habs.

His comments from 2021 are still fresh in many people's minds…

What a reunion this would be…

Nikita Kucherov Calls Out Canadiens Fans in Legendary Postgame Presser https://t.co/mc3lYuh6w2 via @YouTube — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) October 31, 2026

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But I figure that if the guy can help the Canadiens win, the fans (who've embraced Chris Kreider) can probably move past Kucherov.

Right?

It's also worth noting that the relationship with Dan Milstein (the agent for several Canadiens players and prospects, including the excellent Ivan Demidov) seems to be excellent.

That could tip the scales.