The Time Nikita Kucherov Praised Martin St. Louis

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
The Time Nikita Kucherov Praised Martin St. Louis
Credit: Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images

I don't know if the Lightning would be willing to trade Nikita Kucherov within their division.

I know, I know: Julien BriseBois has said he has no intention of trading his player. Except that when it comes to the Kool-Aid of official statements, I take it with a grain of salt.

If the offer is right, anything can happen.

Because, yes, it makes sense that the Canadiens' name keeps coming up in this story. After all, Kent Hughes is looking for a player like him right now.

And unlike Dylan Larkin (who's no longer the talk of the town during this completely crazy week in the NHL), Kuch seems willing to seriously consider Montreal.

What could tip the scales is the fact that Martin St-Louis is a man the Russian respects immensely. The proof? This message from 2018, when St-Louis was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

It's a heartfelt tribute to the man who is now the Canadiens' coach and is firmly in control.

I don't know if Michael Hage is even more afraid of being traded following today's news, but everything has to be considered right now. And that's true even if Kucherov isn't a fan favorite with the Habs.

His comments from 2021 are still fresh in many people's minds…


Overtime

But I figure that if the guy can help the Canadiens win, the fans (who've embraced Chris Kreider) can probably move past Kucherov.

Right?

It's also worth noting that the relationship with Dan Milstein (the agent for several Canadiens players and prospects, including the excellent Ivan Demidov) seems to be excellent.

That could tip the scales.

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