Laine and the Stars, Halak Wants to Return to Action, and Fowler’s Perseverance

Marc-Olivier Cook
Laine and the Stars, Halak Wants to Return to Action, and Fowler’s Perseverance
Credit: Capture d'écran/Twitter

It's been officially more than a month since the season started in the National Hockey League.

And Patrik Laine is still out of a job.

What does the future hold for him? I think that's a really good question.

After all, no team seems to be showing any interest in him right now. Elliotte Friedman (Sportsnet) wondered if the Stars might be interested in him, given that things (almost) always work out for Finnish players in Dallas, but…

That doesn't seem like a good option. – Elliotte Friedman

Well. At least that's clear.

I'm a little surprised to see that Laine hasn't found a team yet.

He has the reputation we all know, but we also know he can be useful on the power play. And considering that he's in a position to sign a contract that's attractive to teams since he missed almost the entire last season, it's a bit surprising.

I'm really wondering what's in store for him. Could a return to Europe be on the table if he continues to be overlooked like this? 

Jaroslav Halak Wants to Return to the Game

Jaroslav Halak must be watching what's happening in Montreal and thinking: this is déjà vu!

No joke—the former Habs goaltender—who's 41 years old and hasn't played in the NHL since the '22–'23 season—is reportedly interested in returning to the game. He recently played in a charity game organized by Zdeno Chara, and it made him want to put on his gear again.

Should we trade Dobes and Monty to make room for him in Montreal? Please don't take what I just said too seriously… hehe. 

Note that TVA Sports also published an article on the subject:

Halak announced his retirement in 2025, but clearly, he's missing the game right now.

So, is there a professional team out there that'll give him a chance to prove himself? We'll see in due time!

Jacob Fowler's Fighting Spirit

Last night, during a commercial break in the Canadiens game, RDS aired an interview with Jacob Fowler.

In the interview, the goaltender says he was always overlooked by teams when he was younger. He didn't get invitations to top-tier camps and was often cut by the top teams.

It's crazy to think that right now, he's being talked about as a contender for the Calder Trophy… and also for the Vézina

This proves one thing: in life, you should never give up.

You have to keep persevering even when times are tough… and Jacob Fowler's journey is proof of that. Hats off to him for his determination!


In a Nutshell

– Speaking of the wolf.

– Yeah.

– Oh.

– Interesting.

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