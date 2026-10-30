Laine and the Stars, Halak Wants to Return to Action, and Fowler’s Perseverance

It's been officially more than a month since the season started in the National Hockey League.

And Patrik Laine is still out of a job.

What does the future hold for him? I think that's a really good question.

After all, no team seems to be showing any interest in him right now. Elliotte Friedman (Sportsnet) wondered if the Stars might be interested in him, given that things (almost) always work out for Finnish players in Dallas, but…

That doesn't seem like a good option. – Elliotte Friedman

Well. At least that's clear.

Written 32 https://t.co/axkEnz2aIN — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 30, 2026

I'm a little surprised to see that Laine hasn't found a team yet.

He has the reputation we all know, but we also know he can be useful on the power play. And considering that he's in a position to sign a contract that's attractive to teams since he missed almost the entire last season, it's a bit surprising.

I'm really wondering what's in store for him. Could a return to Europe be on the table if he continues to be overlooked like this?

Jaroslav Halak Wants to Return to the Game

Jaroslav Halak must be watching what's happening in Montreal and thinking: this is déjà vu!

No joke—the former Habs goaltender—who's 41 years old and hasn't played in the NHL since the '22–'23 season—is reportedly interested in returning to the game. He recently played in a charity game organized by Zdeno Chara, and it made him want to put on his gear again.

Should we trade Dobes and Monty to make room for him in Montreal? Please don't take what I just said too seriously… hehe.

Note that TVA Sports also published an article on the subject:

At 41, the former Habs goalie has caught the bug again

https://t.co/5QFg4eOmWH — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 30, 2026

Halak announced his retirement in 2025, but clearly, he's missing the game right now.

So, is there a professional team out there that'll give him a chance to prove himself? We'll see in due time!

Jacob Fowler's Fighting Spirit

Last night, during a commercial break in the Canadiens game, RDS aired an interview with Jacob Fowler.

In the interview, the goaltender says he was always overlooked by teams when he was younger. He didn't get invitations to top-tier camps and was often cut by the top teams.

It's crazy to think that right now, he's being talked about as a contender for the Calder Trophy… and also for the Vézina:

Habs rookie goalie Jacob Fowler on his hockey journey in an interview on RDS: “When I was younger, I didn't make a lot of teams or get invited to many USA Hockey camps.” “I was always very internally motivated and driven to prove some people wrong.” “Nothing is ever given—you have to earn everything. I'm always going to be that same kid who was sitting in his living room waiting to be drafted and never was.” — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 30, 2026

This proves one thing: in life, you should never give up.

You have to keep persevering even when times are tough… and Jacob Fowler's journey is proof of that. Hats off to him for his determination!

In a Nutshell

– Speaking of the wolf.

Habs rookie Jacob Fowler's underlying metrics this season: • .939 5v5 save percentage (T-4th) • .982 mid-range save percentage (1st) • .885 high-danger save percentage (4th) • .950 penalty kill save percentage (4th) • 18 high-danger saves in a shutout win against the Blues (most by any goaltender in a game this season) • +8.76 Saves Above Projected (2nd) • 2.38 goal support (39th out of 43 goalies) — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 30, 2026

– Yeah.

Tomas Plekanec, on the news that Russia was returning to international hockey immediately (translated): “We were in shock. We wondered if it might be an April Fools' joke.” — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) October 30, 2026

– Oh.

TheFourthPeriod – #Leafs | Speculation suggests the Maple Leafs are more likely to make adjustments by adding a younger defenseman who will be around for the long term, rather than making a move involving veteran Morgan Rielly. #PassionNeverSleeps #NHL https://t.co/AJsM6vZZEx — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) October 30, 2026

– Interesting.