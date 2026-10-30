Dylan Larkin: The Canadiens have the best offer on the table

Dylan Larkin can't come back to Detroit anymore. That's clear.

Unlike Connor Hellebuyck, he started the year with his team and then left. So there's no possibility of him coming back right now.

The Red Wings are therefore free to decide to sit him out for a long time, if they want to. Especially since he isn't getting paid…

On that note, this afternoon on the radio (BPM Sports), Georges Laraque said that David Ettedgui (who has contacts in Detroit) had checked in on the situation.

And according to what the former player reported, it's clear that yes, the Canadiens do have the highest offer on the table right now.

Since the Red Wings have that offer on the table, they don't want to go below that. And it makes sense to believe that the Red Wings' GM told Pat Brisson he wouldn't budge if his client doesn't want to go to Montreal.

Or, of course, if a team on the player's list were to raise its offer to match Kent Hughes's.

Incidentally, there are more and more signs pointing to just how deeply involved the Canadiens are in this situation. The fact that Georges Laraque used the words “Montreal or nothing” speaks volumes.

Renaud Lavoie raised the same theory last night.

Meanwhile, Mathias Brunet (La Presse) stated that Larkin isn't closed to the idea of Montreal. He's not the first to suggest that Larkin could be persuaded to come here.

And Elliotte Friedman (32 Thoughts), who says Larkin considers one of the offers on the table from a team on his list to be good enough, is urging the Wild or the Canadiens (well, well) to wrap up the deal.

In a nutshell

– To be continued.

The status quo is over. https://t.co/ijRZpvDDKR https://t.co/Wl6C8brQJz — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 30, 2026

– Obviously.

Juraj is always up to something 📸 Juraj is always up to something #GoHabsGo https://t.co/4NamSPv4zT — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 30, 2026

– Note to self.