Dylan Larkin: The Canadiens have the best offer on the table
Dylan Larkin can't come back to Detroit anymore. That's clear.
Unlike Connor Hellebuyck, he started the year with his team and then left. So there's no possibility of him coming back right now.
The Red Wings are therefore free to decide to sit him out for a long time, if they want to. Especially since he isn't getting paid…
On that note, this afternoon on the radio (BPM Sports), Georges Laraque said that David Ettedgui (who has contacts in Detroit) had checked in on the situation.
And according to what the former player reported, it's clear that yes, the Canadiens do have the highest offer on the table right now.
Since the Red Wings have that offer on the table, they don't want to go below that. And it makes sense to believe that the Red Wings' GM told Pat Brisson he wouldn't budge if his client doesn't want to go to Montreal.
Or, of course, if a team on the player's list were to raise its offer to match Kent Hughes's.
Incidentally, there are more and more signs pointing to just how deeply involved the Canadiens are in this situation. The fact that Georges Laraque used the words “Montreal or nothing” speaks volumes.
Renaud Lavoie raised the same theory last night.
Meanwhile, Mathias Brunet (La Presse) stated that Larkin isn't closed to the idea of Montreal. He's not the first to suggest that Larkin could be persuaded to come here.
And Elliotte Friedman (32 Thoughts), who says Larkin considers one of the offers on the table from a team on his list to be good enough, is urging the Wild or the Canadiens (well, well) to wrap up the deal.
In a nutshell
– To be continued.
The status quo is over. https://t.co/ijRZpvDDKR https://t.co/Wl6C8brQJz
— Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 30, 2026
– Obviously.
Juraj is always up to something 📸
Juraj is always up to something
#GoHabsGo https://t.co/4NamSPv4zT
— Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 30, 2026
– Note to self.
⚽️ We just spoke with Kyt Selaidopoulos and Loïc Kwemi, 48 hours before the first playoff game in history. @fcsupraquebec
1. Kyt needs to strike a balance between “Goal 2027” and a new objective: winning a best-of-three series, followed by a championship final.
The head coach's goal is, of course, to win the CPL playoff title and thereby secure a spot in the CONCACAF Champions League, but he's also keeping his current preparations for 2027 in mind.
“The process for 2027 is picking up a bit, but we're still evaluating who will be back next year for the Supra with these new games.”
It's worth noting that Loïc Kwemi simply told us his goal is to win Sunday's game. The future will come later, he told us after the coach spoke.
2. What did he learn from Bobby Smyrniotis to properly prepare for this kind of match/challenge?
“To mind my own business. To mind our own business.”
3. The club has filed an appeal to challenge Safwane Mlah's three-game suspension. The club expects to receive an official response from the CPL by the end of the day today.
Kwemi added this regarding Safwane's suspension: “The whole team is behind Safwane. He got a red card because he came to defend a teammate. I see that as a sign that the team is united, that we stand up for one another.”
4. Everyone is healthy (except Ismaël Yeo, of course). Even Keesan Ferdinand is training with the team.
— Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 30, 2026