Bo Bichette is staying in New York: he can’t get out of his contract

Last year, when the New York Mets let Kyle Tucker slip away (after believing they had a shot at him), Steve Cohen changed his tune.

He quickly signed Bo Bichette to a big contract: $42 million per year over three years, with two opt-out clauses.

Before long, everyone assumed the infielder was only there for a year before opting out of his contract.

His rough start to the season didn't go well, either.

“There was a point during the year where I genuinely wondered if he'd want to come back, even with all that money on the table” @SteveGelbs reacts to Bo Bichette opting into his contract for 2027 and looks back on how Bichette became more comfortable as the 2026 season progressed pic.twitter.com/SWLm9LAq4S — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) October 30, 2026

But now, according to several sources, the New York Mets player has chosen to stay in New York and not exercise his opt-out clause for 2027.

He will therefore not become a free agent on November 2.

Bo Bichette is exercising his $42 million player option for next season and staying with the New York Mets, league sources tell The Athletic. Bichette, 28, holds another player option worth the same amount for 2028. https://t.co/P1Za76PHRV — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) October 29, 2026

In fact, his opt-out clause came with a $5 million buyout this year. So in total, he agreed to $37 million for 2027.

That's still a lot of money, obviously.

Bichette, who will have another $42 million decision to make exactly one year from today, didn't start the 2026 season well. But he finished his first season in New York on a high note.

His adjustment to New York wasn't easy, but he now believes it was better to stay for 2027 for several reasons.

Is it because of family life? The potential lockout? The money itself? All of the above?

So those hoping to see him back in Toronto in 2027 will have to give up on that idea: he's in New York and plans to stay there this winter.

Maybe by the next trade deadline or a year from now, he'll leave the Mets. But for now, that's not on the table.

Would you have made the same decision?

PMLB

Enjoy the podcast.

Podcast from @passion_mlb with Pascal Harvey We look back at the World Series, Bo Bichette's contract, and the open manager positions https://t.co/3mlcxJtkCa — Charles-Alexis Brisebois (@Charles__Alexis) October 30, 2026

Dustin May is a free agent.

Dustin May declined his mutual option with the Brewers and is a free agent — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 29, 2026

His glasses are headed to the Hall of Fame.

Aaron Ashby's glasses have been inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame . His 18 scoreless innings pitched are the most ever by a reliever in a single postseason (via @baseballhall) pic.twitter.com/3luNBYkLXh — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 29, 2026

Well done.

The Champs have arrived at Lambeau Field! (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/8VfccR9QfW — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 30, 2026

Nick Martinez becomes a free agent.

Nick Martinez is declining his $20M mutual option with the Rays, earning $4M in the process and becoming a free agent (of course!). Note: Virtually no mutual options are exercised by both sides — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 30, 2026

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