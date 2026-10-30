A hostile takeover bid even crazier than Leo Carlsson’s was in the works this summer

The Carolina Hurricanes won the Stanley Cup in 2026. But despite that, the team looked to improve this summer.

According to a report by Elliotte Friedman, the Hurricanes (who are known for making hostile bid threats) considered making one of the craziest moves of the offseason.

It would have been even crazier than the Leo Carlsson situation.

They reportedly wanted to make a hostile offer to Simon Edvinsson (who is currently still unsigned)… only to trade him right after. So basically, he would have been used as a bargaining chip to acquire something else.

A player who signs a hostile offer is a restricted free agent (RFA). And a restricted free agent cannot have a no-trade clause until he reaches unrestricted free agency.

Written 32 https://t.co/axkEnz2aIN — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 30, 2026

Unless you believe the scenario that Edvinsson wanted this outcome (which is unlikely), everything points to the Hurricanes trying to pull a dirty trick on him.

And players across the league are well aware of that. They're even taking notes.

The first thing that comes to mind is that nobody wants to go to Winnipeg. Would the Hurricanes, who were trying to acquire Connor Hellebuyck, have sent Edvinsson to Manitoba in exchange for the goaltender?

We have to assume that's a plausible theory.

We can all agree that if the Hurricanes had actually done that, it would have been THE story of the summer. After all, that would have been a real dirty trick.

Remember that a team that matches a hostile offer can't trade the player for a year. But the team that makes a hostile offer isn't subject to the same restrictions.

In a nutshell

– Interesting.

Habs rookie goalie Jacob Fowler is the NHLPA Player of the Week https://t.co/6F4o8aCPc3 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 30, 2026

– Stay tuned.

Ottawa's Hayden Hodgson will have a hearing today for boarding/charging Los Angeles' Brandt Clarke. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) October 30, 2026

– Nothing less.