The Canadiens are still not on Dylan Larkin’s list

Dylan Larkin wants to be traded.

But he doesn't want to play for just any team.

He has a list of ten teams he'd be willing to be traded to. Which ones are they?

Let's go through the list:

The Hurricanes

The Devils

The Wild

The Capitals

The Panthers

The Golden Knights

The Lightning

The Stars

The Mammoth

The Avalanche

It quickly became clear that the Canadiens weren't among those options. And those hoping to see him end up in Montreal will be disappointed… because according to Pierre LeBrun (TSN), Larkin's list hasn't changed as of this writing.

I can confirm that Dylan Larkin has not expanded the list of teams he wants to be traded to. – Pierre LeBrun

Ouch.

INSIDER TRADING… – Larkin decides not to play while awaiting trade; 10-team list remains

unchanged– Edvinsson's future remains

uncertain–

Stars/Robertson– Why Canada and the U.S. could wear generic jerseys at the Women's World Championship WATCH: https://t.co/omBRJ1YNOl — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) October 29, 2026

Shawn Horcoff said something a bit different: he's talking to a lot of teams right now (including some that aren't on Larkin's list).

He doesn't really have a choice but to say that to give himself some leverage… but we can still assume that the Canadiens are among them.

Horcoff: “Trade talks ongoing….talking to teams on the list…and others.” — BucciOT.Com (@Buccigross) October 29, 2026

All in all, at this point, it seems we can rule out the scenario of Larkin playing for the Canadiens.

He decided to stop playing for the Wings to move things forward, after all. HE was the one who made that decision (and he'll be suspended without pay for his choice), and given that his list hasn't changed even after what happened today, that speaks volumes about what's to come.

And above all, it means he's still not too keen on the idea of wearing the Habs' uniform. Or playing in Canada, you might say… and that makes sense, because there isn't a single Canadian team on his list of 10 clubs.

Anything can happen in the NHL, and Larkin hasn't been traded yet, but the Canadiens will have to come up with another solution if he is indeed traded to another team in the United States.

And with the market for centers being pretty thin…

Quick Thoughts

– Yeah.

Pierre LeBrun – OverDrive – #Leafs |

I did find one goalie coach who told me that during a pre-scout late last year, […] He said they found more so-called “weaknesses” in Bobrovsky's game that they hadn't seen before during their pre-scout last year. But again, this same goalie coach said a lot of that had to be due to the environment. In other words, the roster they had playing in front of him a lot last year wasn't the real #FlaPanthers – 10/29 #NHL #PassionNeverSleeps — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) October 29, 2026

– Meh…

⁣​⁣ Would another star be enough for CF Montréal? Elias doubts it. “Keep quiet, work hard, and then quietly—not quickly—regain confidence.” Words aren't enough anymore. Full episode: https://t.co/QX82QyISrK https://t.co/irmN5VokLT — KAN FC (@kanfootballclub) October 29, 2026

– Interesting.