Jason Maas doesn’t care who the Alouettes face in the Eastern Conference Championship

Argonauts or Blue Bombers? For Jason Maas, it makes absolutely no difference. The head coach of the Montreal Alouettes has been very clear: he isn't interested in who his next opponent will be.

According to him, his team will be ready and will play up to its own standards, no matter who they face. That's the mindset the team has adopted all season long: focusing on what the Alouettes can control, rather than on the opponent.

The Alouettes will face the winner of Saturday's semifinal in Toronto between the Argonauts and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Eastern Conference Final will take place on November 7 at Percival Molson Stadium.

Maas plans to use several practice sessions to thoroughly prepare his team. The players first returned to practice on Wednesday and Thursday at Hébert Stadium in Saint-Léonard.

Good news for fans: Davis Alexander, Tyson Philpot, and Tyler Snead will all be in uniform for the big game.

Stevie Scott III: The Secret Weapon?

Another player could make the difference. Running back Stevie Scott III made a remarkable return in the season's final game, a 33-16 victory over the Argonauts. He racked up 68 yards on 10 carries before being substituted.

The 26-year-old American says he's in top form and motivated to go all the way. In his view, the work is far from over. Like his coach, he isn't concerned about the opponent. He's banking on the team's physical play and speed, as well as a chemistry he considers excellent.

On an individual level, the Alouettes are also well represented. Davis Alexander and Tyson Philpot are finalists for the CFL Most Valuable Player award. Philpot is also in the running for Canadian Player of the Year, while Nick Callender and Pier-Olivier Lestage are finalists for the Offensive Lineman of the Year award.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.