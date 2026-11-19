Glen Constantin has had several opportunities to leave the Rouge et Or. Speaking on Midi Pile, the coach—who has just announced his departure from Laval University—revealed that he had turned down about ten offers from professional football teams.

Some were from the CFL, but one also came from the NFL: the Detroit Lions had tried to recruit him.

Instead, Constantin chose to stay in Quebec City, where he has spent the last 30 years—first as defensive coordinator, then as head coach for 25 seasons. His goal, he explained, has always been to help professionalize the coaching profession and develop football in Quebec.

In an interview, he reflected on the keys to the program's success: stability, loyalty, and recruitment. His longtime assistants are a good example of this. Marc Fortier, Justin Éthier, and Carl Brennan have been with him for nearly 30 years, and several former players have gone on to become coaches within the program.

A Role for the CFL in Quebec City?

Even though he is stepping down from his position, Constantin does not plan to walk away from football entirely. He has expressed strong interest in serving as a facilitator for the project to bring a CFL team to Quebec City.

This initiative is currently being held up by a 25-year non-compete clause signed in 2011 between the City and Quebecor, which affects the ExpoCité site, where the future stadium could be built. Mayor Bruno Marchand says he is looking for “workarounds” with Quebecor.

At the Rouge et Or, the new head coach is expected to be announced very soon. According to the Journal de Québec, Mathieu Bertrand, the team's former star quarterback and head of recruitment since 2023, is set to be named head coach this Thursday during a press conference.

He would become the fourth head coach in the program's history, following Mike Labadie, Jacques Chapdelaine, and Glen Constantin.

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