Hollins Retires at Age 29

It didn't take long after the Grey Cup loss for the first Montreal Alouettes player to announce the end of his career. Wide receiver Alexander Hollins made his retirement official on Wednesday, as reported by La Presse.

The 29-year-old American made the announcement on Instagram, three days after the Alouettes' 37-30 loss to the Edmonton Elks in the 113th Grey Cup. In his statement, he acknowledged that the journey hadn't ended the way he would have liked, while expressing gratitude for having been able to play seven seasons of professional football.

Hollins did not play in either the Eastern Conference Final or the Grey Cup. He had been placed on the one-game injured reserve list due to an ankle injury, which limited his participation in practice during championship game week.

A Strong Comeback in Montreal

Despite competition from star receivers like Tyson Philpot and Tyler Snead, Hollins had a strong season with the Alouettes. In 15 games, he caught 32 passes for 461 yards and three touchdowns.

A native of Yazoo City, Mississippi, he had his best season in 2023 with the British Columbia Lions: 78 receptions, 1,173 yards, and nine touchdowns, which earned him a spot on the Western All-Star team. He added 937 yards and six touchdowns in 2024 before being released by the Lions.

After a brief stint at the Elks' training camp in the spring of 2025, he joined the Alouettes in July of that same year. The team then extended his contract by one year in January 2026.

Hollins ends his CFL career with 192 receptions, 2,851 yards, and 19 touchdowns in 58 regular-season games with the Lions and the Alouettes. Before arriving in Canada, he spent three seasons in the NFL, notably with the Minnesota Vikings—for whom he played five games in 2019—and with the Cleveland Browns.

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