Aidan Hutchinson's injury gave Cam Skattebo pause. The New York Giants running back announced Wednesday that he will no longer perform his famous backward somersault to celebrate touchdowns—at least for now.

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions' star defensive end tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee while celebrating a sack of the quarterback. A single jump cost him the rest of his season.

“It's hard to watch. I told myself, ‘Yes, I can't do that anymore,'” Skattebo said.

The running back knows what he's talking about. After a standout debut with the Giants last season, he suffered a serious ankle injury after just eight games, including five as a starter.

Last summer, he also had the Giants worried when he performed his celebration at public events, including Fanatics Fest in New York. He landed unsteadily, and the team asked him to stop, given his recovery.

A Door Remains Open

Skattebo, however, hadn't completely given up his signature move. As early as the first week of the season, he performed a somersault after a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys, much to the dismay of team officials and many fans. He did it again last Thursday, after his fourth touchdown of the season.

This time, he seems more serious, though he hasn't completely closed the door.

“If we make the playoffs or something like that,” he said.

His decision aligns with the message from Lions head coach Dan Campbell. Without banning celebrations, Campbell asked his players this week to avoid risky moves, starting with backflips.

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