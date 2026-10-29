Here is the schedule for the Canadiens’ 10 Hometown Remix games

In recent years, the Canadiens haven't had much success with their alternate jerseys. Not in blue, anyway… but Martin St-Louis's team still won the Heritage Classic.

But we know a new jersey is on the way: the Hometown Remix.

Max Lalonde provided details about the jersey a few weeks ago, and images of the jersey in question have been unveiled in recent days.

First look at the Montreal Canadiens' Hometown Remix jersey (via @RC314608)! This confirms the incredibly unique design that has been rumored for weeks. Thoughts?

#GoHabsGo https://t.co/XCmvxjNXdT — carter richard (@carterrichardd) October 27, 2026

But now, the Canadiens have provided more details on how the jersey will be used.

We know that the jersey (which will apparently be officially unveiled next Monday, just a few weeks before the holidays) will be worn no fewer than 10 times during the season.

That's quite a lot.

In fact, it will be worn for the first time on Tuesday, November 3, against the Jets—yes, them again. After that, there will be two road games in the jersey: November 7 and November 12.

#GoHabsGo https://t.co/Pewf4VwhNd — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 29, 2026

It makes sense that there will be road games. After all, in November, some matchups will feature two teams wearing their alternate uniforms, but that won't necessarily be the case going forward.

The Canadiens' other seven games will be at home, starting November 14.

In total, five games are scheduled for November. There are two in December, two in January, and just one in the final three months of the season—on March 28. So we'll mostly be seeing the Hometown Remix uniform in the short term.

Does that get you excited or not?

November 3, Jets

November 7, in Toronto

November 12, in Boston

November 14, Avalanche

November 23, Kings

December 8, Golden Knights

December 27, Stars

January 6, Bruins

January 23, Flames

March 28, Red Wings

In a Nutshell

– Wow.

The little ball won this season. https://t.co/vC0aTQvvZn https://t.co/83ZqMawbWe — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 29, 2026

– Good question.

Will Alex Newhook be able to bring some spark to the #GoHabsGo first line while Nick Suzuki is out? #thesickpodcast

@TonyMarinaro @CraigJButton @gourmet_hockey https://t.co/4j40xBmf1F — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) October 29, 2026

– Worth a read.

NEW: The Red Wings don't want to trade Simon Edvinsson. Nor should they. But if it comes to that, the one silver lining is that doing so could help resolve an obstacle in the Dylan Larkin saga and provide an opportunity to reshape the team. Column: https://t.co/6iqLEYnPwd — Max Bultman (@m_bultman) October 29, 2026

– Hehe.