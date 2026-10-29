Here is the schedule for the Canadiens’ 10 Hometown Remix games

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Here is the schedule for the Canadiens’ 10 Hometown Remix games
Credit: Capture d'écran / X

In recent years, the Canadiens haven't had much success with their alternate jerseys. Not in blue, anyway… but Martin St-Louis's team still won the Heritage Classic.

But we know a new jersey is on the way: the Hometown Remix.

Max Lalonde provided details about the jersey a few weeks ago, and images of the jersey in question have been unveiled in recent days.

But now, the Canadiens have provided more details on how the jersey will be used.

We know that the jersey (which will apparently be officially unveiled next Monday, just a few weeks before the holidays) will be worn no fewer than 10 times during the season.

That's quite a lot.

In fact, it will be worn for the first time on Tuesday, November 3, against the Jets—yes, them again. After that, there will be two road games in the jersey: November 7 and November 12.

It makes sense that there will be road games. After all, in November, some matchups will feature two teams wearing their alternate uniforms, but that won't necessarily be the case going forward.

The Canadiens' other seven games will be at home, starting November 14.

In total, five games are scheduled for November. There are two in December, two in January, and just one in the final three months of the season—on March 28. So we'll mostly be seeing the Hometown Remix uniform in the short term.

Does that get you excited or not?

  • November 3, Jets
  • November 7, in Toronto
  • November 12, in Boston
  • November 14, Avalanche
  • November 23, Kings
  • December 8, Golden Knights
  • December 27, Stars
  • January 6, Bruins
  • January 23, Flames
  • March 28, Red Wings


In a Nutshell

– Wow.

– Good question.

– Worth a read.

– Hehe.

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