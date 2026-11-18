The Canadiens have a great team on paper.

But we'll all agree if I say out loud that there are gaps in the Habs' lineup.

A winger who can play in the top six, a second-line center… We're talking about two pretty significant needs that Montreal needs to address.

That said, if the Canadiens want to improve via the trade market by acquiring a star player, they'll have to sacrifice at least one of their top prospects to make it happen. And in Marco D'Amico's view, the most logical candidate for that role is Alexander Zharovsky.

At some point, the Canadiens will have to sacrifice a top prospect to acquire a player of equivalent value. Alexander Zharovsky is the one whose profile fits best. Quality for quality. — Marco D'Amico

D'Amico discussed this on his show, which he co-hosts with Shaun Starr.



« At one point or another, the Canadiens are going to have to sacrifice a legitimate prospect to bring in a legitimate piece… Alexander Zharovsky is the one that makes the most sense. Quality for quality » – @mndamico #GoHabsGo #sick #starranddamicoshow @ShaunStarr78 https://t.co/DqZGHQrsUq — The Starr & D'Amico Show (@StarrandDamico) November 18, 2026

Right now, Alexander Zharovsky is on fire in the KHL.

He's also on track to break Ivan Demidov's record: there's no doubt this kid has great value on the trade market.

That said, the Canadiens will likely have to make a choice if they want to acquire a top-tier forward. It will probably come down to Zharovsky or Michael Hage: at this point, which Habs prospect has the highest potential?

And which of Hage or Zharovsky will be able to help the team on the ice in the long run?

To get something, you have to give something up. It's going to hurt to part with a prospect of Zharo's or Hage's caliber… but that's what it may take for the Canadiens to make a big splash in the trade market.

Kent Hughes will have some tough decisions to make.

In a Nutshell

– Wow.

Fewest games for a Canadiens defenseman to reach 20 points in the last 40 years Gaston Gingras, 1986–87: 14

Chris Chelios, 1987–88: 17

Jeff Petry, 2020–21: 21

Lane Hutson, 2025–26: 22 — Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) November 19, 2026

– I like that.

“100%.” 🥅 Martin Biron on whether he'd have played against Winnipeg if he were in Connor Hellebuyck's shoes—and the hilarious time his son talked John Tortorella into starting him, only to miss the game. 😂 Presented by @movemberCA. #NHL https://t.co/79X9TvTzkx — The Sheet with Jeff Marek (@thesheethockey) November 18, 2026

– News from MLB.