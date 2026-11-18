Samuel Montembeault hasn't played a single game this season yet.

His last game was on March 6: that was a long time ago… and the guy, who's still recovering from his injury, must be eager to play.

But there's a problem with all this.

It's not exactly a well-kept secret: the Canadiens currently have two goalies on their roster. Jacob Fowler (who will be in net tonight) and Jakub Dobes have been splitting the work since the start of the season.

And playing with three goalies isn't exactly ideal…

That's why, then, the Canadiens would be willing to trade him for next to nothing to give him a fresh start. That's what Pierre LeBrun mentioned late this afternoon on TSN 690.

The Montreal Canadiens are ready to trade him for a modest return to give him another chance. — Pierre LeBrun

It's also worth noting that LeBrun singled out the Utah Mammoth as a logical team to acquire Monty:



LeBrun: I think the Mammoth could use Sam Montembeault https://t.co/pfeVCpLbMn — TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) November 18, 2026

It's true that it would make sense for Monty to join the Mammoth.

André Tourigny's team is off to a relatively good start to the season, but the club's goalies aren't performing well enough. You only have to look at Sebastian Cossa's and Karel Vejmelka's stats to see just how difficult it is:

Vejmelka's record is 6-7-3 (with a save percentage of .872 and a goals-against average of 3 .08 )

and a goals-against average of 3 ) Cossa is 4-2-1 (with a save percentage of .863 and a goals-against average of 3.56)

But beyond all that, the Canadiens would, above all, put Montembeault in a better position than he is in Montreal.

There's no room for him right now (unless the team decides to trade Jakub Dobes instead), and if he wants to get back to the form he was in two years ago—when he was selected by Canada to participate in the 4 Nations Challenge—it's not going to happen with the Canadiens.

And as for making him wait around here…

In a Nutshell

– Yeah!

Your Habs starter tonight: Jacob Fowler https://t.co/vaigBAPCVv — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 18, 2026

– Yes.

Listen: McGuire: The Canadiens need to be physical with Jack Hughes https://t.co/oL3Kw8HDqf — TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) November 18, 2026

– Absolutely.

Arber Xhekaj is playing his best hockey, notes @Rous_ant: https://t.co/V9vqNlXO1g @jic_tvasports — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 18, 2026

– Crazy.