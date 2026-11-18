Martin St-Louis said earlier today that he might make some changes to his lines.

That's exactly what he did.

Alexandre Texier will take Juraj Slafkovsky's spot on the first line tonight. Slaf will play with Evans and Newhook on the second line, Dach and Danault will team up with Bolduc on the third… and we'll see a final line of young players featuring Brett Berard, Oliver Kapanen, and Owen Beck.

Canadiens warm-up lines and pairings vs. Devils: We have changes!

Caufield-Suzuki-Texier

Slafkovsky-Evans-Newhook

Bolduc-Danault-Dach

Berard-Kapanen-Beck

Guhle-Carrier

Hutson-Dobson

Xhekaj-Engstrom

Fowler — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) November 19, 2026

More details to come…