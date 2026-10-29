Dylan Larkin Officially Suspended: He’ll Lose More Than $41,000 a Day

There you go. It's done.

The Red Wings have suspended Dylan Larkin, who has decided to stop playing for the team.

The result? He'll lose $41,257 a day… until his suspension ends (or until he's traded).

https://t.co/hJGY5RVpqy — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) October 29, 2026

If the Red Wings suspend Larkin, here's the math. His salary is $8,000,000 for the 2026–2027 season. Spread out over the 194 days of the regular season. $41,237 lost per day in the event of a suspension. — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) October 29, 2026

You can't really say this is a huge surprise.

The Wings were within their rights to make this decision because it was Larkin himself who chose to no longer play for the Michigan organization. But it's still a bit of a peculiar situation, all things considered.

In the team's press release, Shawn Horcoff says he's disappointed by the situation. He notes that the Wings will continue to listen to offers for their former captain's services… but that they won't let him go for nothing either.

The club wants a return that will provide them with help for the coming years.

And that's where the Canadiens' name becomes intriguing in the discussion, because they're probably the team best equipped to help the Wings in the long term through a trade.

We'll see how the situation develops over the next few hours—and the next few days.

Because since this morning, it seems like this situation is starting to break the deadlock. There are more serious conversations taking place between the Wings and other teams; Larkin said he wouldn't play for the club anymore; the organization then decided to suspend him without pay…

I can't wait to see what happens next!

Extension

It'll also be interesting to see how Larkin's removal from the lineup will impact the team's performance on the ice.

Because on paper… it's going to be tough on offense: