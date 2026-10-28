Two Records for Brewers Players

The Brewers may not have won Game 4 of the World Series (and the championship, for that matter) last night, but they're in a good position to do so tonight.

If the guys play up to their potential (which is very possible) and Jacob Misiorowski has a big game, the Brewers will be on the right track.

For Milwaukee to win, William Contreras will also need to continue dominating, both at the plate and behind the plate.

This guy has such a command of the strike zone that it's as if he invented it.

But there are two other players I want to mention who will need to step up tonight. These are two dominant players who made World Series history yesterday.

Jackson Chourio, the Brewers' young star hitter, tied Babe Ruth's record with 10 hits in his first four World Series games.

Only Jackson Chourio and Babe Ruth have recorded 10 hits in the first four games of a World Series pic.twitter.com/Ils1B2ikqc — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 28, 2026

He's not anywhere near Ernie Clement's 30 hits in a single postseason run (he's at 16), but still.

Without him, the Brewers wouldn't be this close to victory.

As for Aaron Ashby, he became the first reliever in history to allow no runs in his first 18 innings of a postseason run.

Andrew Miller (Cleveland, 2016) held the previous record with 16 innings.

Aaron Ashby's 18 consecutive shutout innings to open the postseason are the most by a reliever in MLB history! Ashby surpassed Andrew Miller's record of 16 to open the 2016 postseason with Cleveland pic.twitter.com/X1u8DQpwgV — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 28, 2026

Even though the Brewers can't buy a championship, they have several players who are capable of making a difference.

And tonight, thanks to the talent they've developed, they could win a championship.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.