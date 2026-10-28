Top 5: Matthew Schaefer plays all five minutes of overtime

Raphael Simard
Top 5: Matthew Schaefer plays all five minutes of overtime
Credit: X

Last night, Jacob Fowler absolutely stole the show for the Blues.

My colleague, Vincent Larue, has summarized his excellent game HERE.

I'll summarize the highlights from the other games played last night.

1. Matthew Schaefer plays all five minutes of overtime

Earlier this season, Peter DeBoer, coach of the New York Islanders, said he was waiting for Matthew Schaefer to catch his breath before sending him back into the fray.

When you have that kind of defenseman on your team, you can do that.

Last night, he didn't give him time to catch his breath. He kept him on the ice for all five minutes of overtime. He's the first player in history to achieve such a feat.

It's worth noting that a timeout was called, which helped, but still.

Even at the end of the period, he executed a defensive retreat brilliantly.

Wow.

I played hockey last night, too, and after 20 seconds, I had to be subbed out because I was out of breath. We're not on the same level…

Anyway, Schaefer also made a superb pass in the first period.

Bo Horvat secured the win for his team in the shootout.

Semyon Varlamov's first win since 2024.

He's come a long way.

Brayden Schenn, meanwhile, scored his 300th NHL goal.

Congratulations.

2. The best in the world is back

After being traded from the Jets to the Devils, Connor Hellebuyck was finally back in action.

In his first start with New Jersey, he needed just 16 saves to win his first game.

Even though he wasn't too busy, it's safe to say the NHL's best goaltender is back.

The Devils are dangerous. They dominated in a 5-1 victory. Jack Hughes had a bit of a scare, though. He spat out one of his teeth.

His brother Luke scored a great goal, though.

In their last seven games, New Jersey is 6-1-0 and has four straight wins.

And the team just added Hellebuyck…

3. The Battle of the Bottom of the East

In Philadelphia, the two worst teams in the East faced off. The Blue Jackets were visiting the Flyers.

It didn't take long for Columbus to douse their opponents with a cold shower. The Jackets scored three goals in just a few minutes.

But Philly never gave up.

Rick Tocchet's team forced overtime with two late-game goals:

Kent Johnson ruined the home team's comeback with this overtime goal.

That was a close call.

4. Spectacular Comeback by the Canucks

Since the start of the season, the worst team in the NHL has been the Vancouver Canucks.

Yesterday, they were headed for another loss, but things took a turn. Jonathan Lekkerimäki scored twice in the third period to tie the game.

Vancouver was down by three goals in the third period.

In overtime, Filip Hronek completed the comeback with this goal.

In addition to his two goals, Lekkerimaki also recorded an assist.

Brock Boeser also finished the game with three points (one goal and two assists).

5. A first goal for Raphael Lavoie

Finally.

In his 27th NHL game, Raphael Lavoie scored a goal. He netted the game-winner in the Knights' 4-1 victory over the Senators.

Mitch Marner tried to make the plays of the week.

What a pass from him, but no goal was scored.

Adin Hill, the home team's starting goaltender, made a spectacular save to keep the game tied early on.

Wow.

No Knights player recorded more than one point in the win.

Hill stopped 25 of the 26 shots he faced.


Overtime

– 14 goals in 14 games for the Russian.

– Great performance.

– Amazing.

– Matthew Tkachuk recorded four assists in the game.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Eight teams in action tonight.

(Credit: NHL.com)
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