Top 5: Matthew Schaefer plays all five minutes of overtime

Last night, Jacob Fowler absolutely stole the show for the Blues.

My colleague, Vincent Larue, has summarized his excellent game HERE.

I'll summarize the highlights from the other games played last night.

Eight of 11 games saw the road team come away with the victory on Tuesday, including the @NJDevils (4 GP), @CanadiensMTL (3 GP), and @mnwild (3 GP), all of whom extended their winning streaks. #NHLStats: https://t.co/Ar50ERXiWE https://t.co/qGgWdSQOrW — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) October 28, 2026

1. Matthew Schaefer plays all five minutes of overtime

Earlier this season, Peter DeBoer, coach of the New York Islanders, said he was waiting for Matthew Schaefer to catch his breath before sending him back into the fray.

When you have that kind of defenseman on your team, you can do that.

Last night, he didn't give him time to catch his breath. He kept him on the ice for all five minutes of overtime. He's the first player in history to achieve such a feat.

Matthew Schaefer just became the first player to play ALL FIVE minutes of overtime, according to Elliotte Friedman Here's him still getting back on defense to stop a breakaway with 40 seconds left https://t.co/DNxFaF8FC3 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 28, 2026

It's worth noting that a timeout was called, which helped, but still.

Even at the end of the period, he executed a defensive retreat brilliantly.

Wow.

I played hockey last night, too, and after 20 seconds, I had to be subbed out because I was out of breath. We're not on the same level…

Anyway, Schaefer also made a superb pass in the first period.

What a pass here by Matthew Schaefer https://t.co/zKItc2lP9d — NHL (@NHL) October 28, 2026

Bo Horvat secured the win for his team in the shootout.

Horvat WINS IT in the shootout and the Islanders SWARM Semyon Varlamov, who picks up his first win since Nov. 14, 2024 https://t.co/yronvPMiAJ — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 28, 2026

Semyon Varlamov's first win since 2024.

He's come a long way.

Brayden Schenn, meanwhile, scored his 300th NHL goal.

Congratulations.

With his 300th career goal, Brayden Schenn became the eighth player from the 2009 #NHLDraft to reach the milestone. #NHLStats: https://t.co/Ar50ERXiWE — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) October 28, 2026

2. The best in the world is back

After being traded from the Jets to the Devils, Connor Hellebuyck was finally back in action.

In his first start with New Jersey, he needed just 16 saves to win his first game.

First of many with the @NJDevils for Connor Hellebuyck https://t.co/CcmrkykRrZ — NHL (@NHL) October 28, 2026

Even though he wasn't too busy, it's safe to say the NHL's best goaltender is back.

The Devils are dangerous. They dominated in a 5-1 victory. Jack Hughes had a bit of a scare, though. He spat out one of his teeth.

Jack Hughes was high-sticked in the 1st period and SPIT OUT A TOOTH before leaving the ice Looks like another trip to the dentist is in store for Jack https://t.co/WqAhD5hYTM — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 28, 2026

His brother Luke scored a great goal, though.

The Devils might be a problem, folks. https://t.co/SAmAyrLKXB — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 28, 2026

In their last seven games, New Jersey is 6-1-0 and has four straight wins.

And the team just added Hellebuyck…

3. The Battle of the Bottom of the East

In Philadelphia, the two worst teams in the East faced off. The Blue Jackets were visiting the Flyers.

It didn't take long for Columbus to douse their opponents with a cold shower. The Jackets scored three goals in just a few minutes.

Blink and you'll miss it The Blue Jackets put on a clinic in the first period against the Flyers! ( : NBC Sports Philadelphia) https://t.co/rPjN6CQWFA — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 28, 2026

But Philly never gave up.

Rick Tocchet's team forced overtime with two late-game goals:

Zegras cuts the lead to one goal with 5 minutes left https://t.co/Yp1JgUyIv3 — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 28, 2026

THE FLYERS HAVE TIED THE GAME WITH NINE SECONDS TO GO! https://t.co/YXg2evpNOe — NHL (@NHL) October 28, 2026

Kent Johnson ruined the home team's comeback with this overtime goal.

That was a close call.

Kent Johnson is the @Energizer overtime hero for the @BlueJacketsNHL! https://t.co/ggaELM58sr — NHL (@NHL) October 28, 2026

4. Spectacular Comeback by the Canucks

Since the start of the season, the worst team in the NHL has been the Vancouver Canucks.

Yesterday, they were headed for another loss, but things took a turn. Jonathan Lekkerimäki scored twice in the third period to tie the game.

Jonathan Lekkerimäki scores twice in the third period to even things up https://t.co/g7YgJmwTkA — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 28, 2026

Vancouver was down by three goals in the third period.

In overtime, Filip Hronek completed the comeback with this goal.

HRONEK THE HERO Filip Hronek scores the Subway Canada overtime winner, snapping the Canucks' 10-game losing streak. https://t.co/SQnVbp4ykQ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 28, 2026

In addition to his two goals, Lekkerimaki also recorded an assist.

Brock Boeser also finished the game with three points (one goal and two assists).

5. A first goal for Raphael Lavoie

Finally.

In his 27th NHL game, Raphael Lavoie scored a goal. He netted the game-winner in the Knights' 4-1 victory over the Senators.

Raphael Lavoie nets his first NHL goal to restore Vegas' lead! #Sens https://t.co/C7pB0iFzUL — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 28, 2026

Mitch Marner tried to make the plays of the week.

What a pass from him, but no goal was scored.

Mitch tried to pull off a through-the-legs assist https://t.co/x0UVkU9lTe — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 28, 2026

Adin Hill, the home team's starting goaltender, made a spectacular save to keep the game tied early on.

Wow.

MY GOODNESS, ADIN HILL https://t.co/EJMG6QrsSL — NHL (@NHL) October 28, 2026

No Knights player recorded more than one point in the win.

Hill stopped 25 of the 26 shots he faced.

Overtime

– 14 goals in 14 games for the Russian.

OH. MY. GOODNESS. Kirill Kaprizov now has his 14th goal in just 14 games! https://t.co/cEjfarZCCh — NHL (@NHL) October 28, 2026

– Great performance.

COLTEN ELLIS He records his second career @pepsi shutout! https://t.co/qqrGyReczW — NHL (@NHL) October 28, 2026

– Amazing.

Blake makes an UNREAL cut to the front of the net, and the Canes TIE the game at the end of the first period https://t.co/T79J285WDJ — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 28, 2026

– Matthew Tkachuk recorded four assists in the game.

– Eight teams in action tonight.