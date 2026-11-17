Juraj Slafkovský is really struggling these days. The young Slovak, who hasn't had a great season so far, looks pretty frustrated out on the ice.

It's still too early to talk about a real problem (as is the case with Matvei Michkov), but it's not ideal to see this.

Yesterday, in particular, we saw him dragging his feet on a defensive shift. He then sat out a shift… and returned to his usual position. And this “lenient” treatment didn't sit well with a lot of people.

It's a question worth asking, according to @JiCLajoie

https://t.co/yR2TnwqQBh — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 17, 2026

But Renaud Lavoie may have hit the nail on the head tonight: the Habs, right now, can't count on Chris Kreider. And if there's one player who could have replaced Slafkovský to punish him a little more, it's Kreider.

The insider, who was a guest on JiC, also stated that “knowing Martin St-Louis, he would have told Kreider to take Slafkovský's spot” on the power play after his poor defensive play last night.

And it's true, when you look at it objectively, that it's a bit difficult for St-Louis to make things work right now. With guys like Kreider, Ivan Demidov, and Josh Anderson out of the lineup, there aren't many options to fill in on the first line.

Guys like Alexandre Texier and Zachary Bolduc could step in temporarily. But it's still not a perfect fit.

We know that Kreider, in terms of offensive production, may not be having a great season. That said, he is capable, to a certain extent, of stepping in for Slafkovský if the latter were to be sidelined or temporarily suspended, as was the case yesterday.

It may be in situations like this that his impact will be felt… in addition to what he brought to the ice in his own role, of course.

In Brief

– Note.

A trade sending Rickard Rakell to Chicago fell through because the Blackhawks are on his eight-team no-trade list, per @PierreVLeBrun ❌ Chicago is reportedly still looking for help up front and on defense, with GM Kyle Davidson under pressure to make a move. https://t.co/Rmpcc8djw5 — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 18, 2026

– A lucrative day for Mats Zuccarello.

Zuccarello has a $1M cap hit, but his contract includes $5.5M in performance bonuses… He earns $5M of that today playing in his 10th game of the season. He can earn another $250,000 if the Kings win Round 1 of the playoffs, and another $250,000 if they win the second round. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) November 18, 2026

– Interesting.