Over the past year, Connor Bedard has suffered two major shoulder injuries. He first injured his right shoulder on a faceoff last December… then injured his left shoulder during an on-ice practice in July.

He missed 12 games last season due to his first injury, then missed his team's first six games this season due to the second injury.

So this is starting to look like a bit of a concerning pattern. And tonight, that concern reached a whole new level.

During a faceoff, Bedard apparently made a wrong move that caused him significant pain. We don't know exactly what happened, but he was clearly in pain in his shoulder or arm.

He immediately left the ice… and he was really frustrated.

⚠️ Connor Bedard immediately leaves the ice after appearing to injure his arm/shoulder on a faceoff. #Blackhawks https://t.co/pSNwEmqFA4 — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) November 18, 2026

The footage suggests he injured his right arm. If it's his shoulder, it's somewhat reassuring to see that he didn't aggravate his most recent shoulder injury, which was on his left side.

But that's cold comfort, let's be honest.

We'll see if Bedard was able to avoid the worst. Seeing him miss even more time due to injury would be very, very bad news, after all.

Things are already bad enough in Chicago: losing Bedard would be a disaster… and the look on Kyle Davidson's face following his captain's injury tonight is proof enough of that.

In Brief

– Interesting.

Brady Tkachuk opens up: “I don't provoke as much as I used to” https://t.co/BkCZgddpbO — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 17, 2026

– A name to watch.

Chris Johnston – The Chris Johnston Show – #GoJetsGo | It reminds me a bit of the Nino Niederreiter situation in Winnipeg. He's been in and out of their lineup; he doesn't really mesh with the current coaching staff. He's a well-respected guy in the league. I think the Jets have made it clear to other teams: “Hey, we'd like to find him a spot if we can do something to take care of him.” – 11/16 #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 18, 2026

– What do you think?