The Rays are still in the running

After sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series, the Milwaukee Brewers were looking to do the same to the Tampa Bay Rays, this time in the World Series.

For the occasion, Griffin Jax took the mound to try to save the Rays' season. He faced off against Dustin May for the Brewers.

And the sense of urgency set in as early as the second inning for Tampa Bay, as Chandler Simpson's timely double gave his team a 1-0 lead. But true to form, Milwaukee fought back early in the fourth inning, thanks to a double by Cooper Pratt.

In the bottom of the next half-inning, the Rays regained the lead when an error by third baseman David Hamilton allowed Junior Caminero to cross home plate. Hamilton redeemed himself, however, early in the fifth inning by blasting Jax's pitch deep into right-center field.

The score remained unchanged until the twelfth inning, when Pratt—yet again—smashed Ian Seymour's pitch over the left-field fence.

Tampa Bay, however, responded immediately, as an error by Joey Ortiz opened the door wide for Jonny Deluca's RBI single. Then, with the bases loaded, Ben Williamson sealed the deal with a single to right field.

The Rays will once again face elimination tonight (Wednesday) at the same time on the same channel. The starting pitchers have not yet been announced.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.